It's official: Kylie Jenner no more friends with Jordyn Woods

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): Reality star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner has officially parted ways with best friend Jordyn Woods by unfollowing her on Instagram.

This comes almost five months after Kardashian family got to know about Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating scandal.

However, the American model still follows the makeup mogul on the photo-sharing platform.

The whole drama was aired on the recent season of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians,' where Jenner opened up about the demise of their years-long friendship.

"I called her and she didn't really say anything. She was just like; you know crying the whole time. And I was just telling her, 'I'm like scared of you now. Like, you're capable of waking up the next morning with a smile on your face," Kylie recalled of confronting her with the hookup rumour.

"I pretty much told her exactly what we've been talking about. Like, you weren't thinking about True, not Khloe, not me. But you weren't thinking about yourself like, look what you did," Kylie added, reported E Online.

Jordyn Woods talked about her part of the truth on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook series 'Red Table Talk,' revealing she did not make out with Tristan but instead he did kiss her on the lips at a party in his house.

She also denied the fact that she gave Thompson a lap dance, even when she was drunk during the whole scenario.

Nevertheless, both Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian have made peace with their heartbreaks, in the months post the betrayal from their close family friend.

"I think that this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen for a reason. For me, for you, for everybody. [Jordyn] was my security blanket. She lived with me. We did everything together," the 21-year-old told her older sister in a recent clip for the upcoming season of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians.'

Also, Khloe Kardashian through social media put it out straight of not having any ill will with Tristan Thompson, who is her daughter's father.

"Why would I ever hate anyone who helped create such an angel? People make mistakes, but I won't hurt my own healing by holding on to hate. I'm too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that [money] to hate any individual" Khloe wrote in response to a fan. (ANI)

