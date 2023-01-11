It's time to Naatu for SS Rajamouli, and he is "speechless"

Washington [US], January 11 (ANI): Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is on cloud nine as the song 'Naatu Naatu' from his film 'RRR' won a Golden Globe Award on Tuesday night.

Composed by music director MM Keeravaani, and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, with lyrics by Chandrabose, 'Naatu Naatu' was declared Best Original Song at the 80th Golden Globe Awards.

After the historic win, Rajamouli took to Twitter and thanked everyone for showering abundant love on RRR team.

He wrote, "SPEECHLESS..Music truly knows no boundaries. Congratulations & thank you PEDDANNA for giving me #NaatuNaatu. This one is special. I thank each and every fan across the globe for shaking their leg and making it popular ever since the release of #GoldenGlobes."

https://twitter.com/ssrajamouli/status/1613043309349588992

'Naatu Naatu' a dance number featuring stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan, was competing against Taylor Swift's 'Carolina' from Where the Crawdads Sing, 'Ciao Papa' from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Lady Gaga's 'Hold My Hand' from Top Gun: Maverick, and 'Lift Me U' from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, performed by Rihanna.

Rajamouli's directorial was also nominated in the Best Non-English Language Film category at the 80th Golden Globes but lost it to Argentina, 1985.

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively.

The film collected over Rs 1200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.(ANI)