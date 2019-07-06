Ivana's Trump's ex smacks her kids post break-up: 'They are garbage'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): After their break-up, Ivana Trump's ex-husband-turned-boyfriend, Rossano Rubicondi, went into a furious tirade about the family and called Ivana's kids with Donald Trump "disgusting" and "stupid."

According to last week's report of Page Six, Ivana dumped Rubicondi, whom she divorced in 2009, only to reunite with him shortly after as their long-distance relationship was not working.

When Page Six called Rubicondi for a comment, he said he had "good respect" for the businesswoman, but said he'd had some beef with her kids during the romance. "In regards to the rest of the family, I am not [a] big a fan of it. They have been rude to me."

Rubicondi and Ivana married in 2008 only to divorce in 2009 and later reunite. But, "again and again, I hear of them speaking in terms [that] I don't appreciate it. I don't care who is your father or mother, you do not talk to me like that," he said.

"No one touched a dollar or dime from their family . . . I don't know [if that's why they didn't like me], but these people are all about money. They don't have a heart. They are garbage," he added.

"Don Jr. is an idiot. He's a jerk," and instructed us, "Put it down: 'You are a jerk.' Put it in capital letters!" he continued.

"They are nobody . . . They are disgusting. We are talking about kids who are so stupid, except Ivanka. They are a piece of scum. Before they say anything about me, I will wash their mouth out with soap! They are disgrace for human beings," he said. (ANI)