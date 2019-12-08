Washington D.C [USA], Dec 8 (ANI): Love birds Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were on Friday snapped stealing a kiss while leaving the Rockefeller Center in the heart of Manhattan.
In the picture reported by People magazine, the American actress and singer, 50, looked dope wearing a black floral jacket on top of a blue dress paired with dark blue high-knee snakeskin boots.
Former athlete, Rodriguez, looked dashing in his minimal yet classy black pinstriped coat over a black sweater.
The couple that got engaged in March, walked out of the Plaza holding hands after leaning on for a passionate kiss. (ANI)
J-Lo, fiance Alex Rodriguez snapped stealing a kiss in Manhattan
ANI | Updated: Dec 08, 2019 19:51 IST
Washington D.C [USA], Dec 8 (ANI): Love birds Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were on Friday snapped stealing a kiss while leaving the Rockefeller Center in the heart of Manhattan.