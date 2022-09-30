'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' actor Ayaz Khan expecting first child with wife Jannat

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI): Actor Ayaz Khan and his wife Jannat Khan will soon be embracing parenthood.

On Friday, Ayaz took to Instagram and shared the good news with his fans and followers.

"Our greatest adventure is about to begin !! Baby Khan is coming soon. We are over the moon to be entering this new chapter of our life.. Our family will grow by two little feet. Allah has been soo good to us.Thank you @vivanbhathena_official for capturing our happiness soo well," Ayaz wrote.

View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time



He also dropped a few pictures with his wife. In the images, Jannat is seen flaunting her baby bump while posing with her hubby in white dress.

Netizens including Ayaz and Jannat's close friends from the industry chimed in the comment section and extended their best wishes to the mom-to-be and dad-to-be.

"3 of you. God bless," Bipasha Basu, who is also expecting her first child with Karan Singh Grover, commented.

"Congratulations," Neelam Kothari Soni wrote.

"UFF what a good looking baby that's gonna be," actor Kishwer Merchant commented.

Ayaz Khan is best known for featuring in TV show 'Dill Mill Gayye' and film 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na'. (ANI)