Jackky Bhagnani receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 'Muskurayega India'

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): When the whole country was under lockdown, the track that brought hope and smiles during the trying times 'Muskurayega India' has helped Indian actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani bag the Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Saturday for delivering a song of hope to the nation.

Taking to his social media to express gratitude, Jackky Bhagnani posted, "There couldn't be any greater appreciation for #MuskurayegaIndia, thrilled and completely overwhelmed to receive the Dada Saheb Phalke International Film Festival Award 2021 for this initiative that we hold so close to our hearts."





He further acknowledged the Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Kiara Advani, and more for taking part in the campaign.

'Muskurayega India' received enormous appreciation from across the country for the manner in which many of India's favourite actors self-shot their portions following all norms of social distancing to help create what emerged as an anthem of hope and inspiration for the people of a nation during the pandemic.

Such was its impact that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi also appreciated the initiative for uplifting the spirit of the nation and shared it by re-tweeting it.

Curated by Jjust Music and composed and sung by the talented Vishal Mishra, 'Muskurayega India' became a symbol of India's spirit of solidarity, battling against the pandemic. The lyrics of the song were penned by Kaushal Kishore whereas, the anthem was presented by Cape of Good Films and Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jackky has a lineup of much-anticipated projects like Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' and Tiger Shroff's 'Ganapath' in the pipeline. (ANI)

