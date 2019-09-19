Jada Pinkett Smith along with husband Will Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith along with husband Will Smith

Jada Pinkett turns 48, recalls journey with husband Will Smith

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 04:32 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 19 (ANI): As soon as American actor Jada Pinkett Smith ringed in her 48th birthday today, she took a trip down memory lane and recalled her relationship with husband Will Smith.
"The journey between Will and me... we have come to such a beautiful place," Pinkett Smith told PEOPLE in June. "I feel like we have a stronger bond than we even had in the beginning."
Jada and her 50-year-old actor husband have come a long way from the near breaking point she experienced years back. The long-time couple started dating in 1995 later tying the knot in 1997.
"It just felt like a loss," she said. "There was too much concentration on what was happening externally, and the family unit itself wasn't getting the attention and care that I felt we needed."
Jada said that juggling her family's four careers (they're parents to kids Willow, 18, and Jaden, 21) was a lot draining and she felt suffocated by the conventional marriage standards duo were living by.
"Will's like, 'We just came from Oslo, going to the [2009] Nobel Peace Prize ceremony [for Barack Obama] as a family, you've got a big house with a lake- isn't this amazing?!' And I'm like, 'No,'" Jada recalled.
"By the time my 40th [birthday] came, I was like, 'I can't do it anymore.' I was so depleted," she said.
Despite their struggles in life, Pinkett knew she and Smith had the tools and the love to get back to a healthy place.
"I am kind of a ride-or-die chick," she said. "I just knew with the kind of love that Will and I share -- which is beyond romantic love -- that we could transform our union and figure out how to re-create what we had." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 05:07 IST

Madhuri Dixit pays tribute to legendary choreographer Saroj Khan at IIFA

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene who is known for her dancing skills has paid a tribute to legendary choreographer Saroj Khan at the 20th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards held in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 04:16 IST

Accuser in Kevin Spacey sexual assault case dead

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 19 (ANI): One of the accusers involved in American actor-producer Kevin Spacey's sexual assault case has been found dead.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 03:55 IST

Taylor Swift's album 'Lover' inclined to politics

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 19 (ANI): American pop-icon Taylor Swift recently revealed that her latest album 'Lover' is the most politically engaged body of music yet as she was deeply affected by "the 2016 presidential election and the 2018 midterm elections" in the US.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 03:07 IST

Take a look at B-Town celebs arrived late at IIFA 2019

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The 20th edition of much-awaited International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) which was held in Mumbai witnessed the Bollywood fraternity dazzling the green carpet with their stunning outfits.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 02:36 IST

Russo Brothers to be honoured at 57th Annual Publicists Awards ceremony

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 19 (ANI): American filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo who are collectively known as the Russo Brothers will receive the International Cinematographers Guild Publicists Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award at the 57th Annual Publicists Awards ceremony scheduled to be held n

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 23:23 IST

IIFA 2019: Bollywood celebrities arrive in style for the starry night

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The biggest award night of Bollywood is finally here and stars are bringing their fashion A-game to the green carpet of the 2019 International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA).

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:11 IST

Jennifer Aniston was told to lose 30 lbs to make it big in Hollywood

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Before actor Jennifer Aniston became a successful filmstar gracing countless magazine covers and red carpets, she was just another young, working actor in an industry with high beauty standards.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 20:48 IST

Here's how Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston prepped for 'The...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): In the Apple's upcoming drama series 'The Morning Show', actors Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon play journalists from different backgrounds, who face similar battles.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 20:05 IST

Did Jennifer Lawrence tie the knot with Cooke Maroney?

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Did actor Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney just said their 'I do's' or picked up a marriage license?

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 19:43 IST

Liam Payne confident about One Direction's reunion

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Liam Payne opened up about the future of the famed band One Direction and revealed that most of the group members are ready to reunite.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 19:15 IST

B-town wishes Shabana Azmi on birthday

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): As evergreen actor Shabana Azmi turned 69 today, a string of fellow celebrities wished her a year full of love and happiness.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 18:49 IST

Katy's reconciliation with Taylor was about 'setting an example...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Singer Katy Perry wanted to set an example when she ended her long feud with Taylor Swift earlier this year.

Read More
iocl