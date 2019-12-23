Jake Cannavale trashes 'The Rise of Skywalker'

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 23 (ANI): The American actor Jake Cannavale, who appeared in the Star Wars spin-off 'The Mandalorian', was far from pleased with the latest film from the franchise, 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' and didn't hold his thoughts back from making them public.

Calling the space-opera film a failure, the 24-year-old actor shared his thoughts in his Instagram stories, which have expired since then.

"I'm in the Star Wars universe now!!!, so surely I can't speak ill of Episode IX right???... WRONG," the actor wrote.

"Rise of Skywalker was hands down the worst Star Wars movie. An absolute f--king failure... Rise of Skywalker (btw dumbass title) was worse than Phantom Menace AND Last Jedi combined. Fight me," he added.

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker', which was released in India on Friday, is the last in the third trilogy of the Star Wars franchise, created by George Lucas. It started in 1977 with 'Episode IV- A New Hope.'

"I personally would feel pretty depressed if I was in the new Star Wars movie (as a main character I mean. If I was a dude wearing an alien puppet or whatever I'd be f--cking stoked...but still," concluded the rising star. (ANI)

