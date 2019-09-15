Jameela Jamil attends event next day after surgery

Washington [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Actress Jameela Jamil, who underwent extensive oral surgery on Thursday, showed up at an event the very next day.

On Friday, 'The Good Place' actress made a scheduled appearance at a PaleyFest panel for a new TBS game show that she is set to host, 'The Misery Index' while under the influence of painkillers and holding a bag of frozen peas to her jaws, reported E! News.

"Peas but make it fashion," Jamil wrote on Friday in an Instagram selfie video post showing a black sash attaching the bag to her jaw.

"Three teeth out and jaw and gums surgery yesterday, and I'm STILL going to work," she wrote.

She also posted a photo of herself at the event and captioned it as "S--tfaced,". "Don't go to work on painkillers without your teeth," she wrote.



'The Misery Index' will premiere on October 22 on TBS. (ANI)

