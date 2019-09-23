Jameela Jamil
Jameela Jamil

Jameela Jamil blue ensemble will win your heart

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 05:26 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Jameela Jamil dazzled the purple carpet at Emmy's in a beautiful and subtle blue ensemble.
According to E-0News, the star who was suffering from gastritis the day before the award show, showed up in a beautiful powder blue, strapless gown.
After posing for the barrage of cameras on the carpet, Jameela stopped to chat with E! News about 'The Good Place's' four nominations and the final season of the NBC series.
Speaking about the final day of filming, she told E! News, "I cried my face off and I never thought I would because I'm English because I'm dead and cold inside, but it really hit me when he walked towards me and said that's a series wrap; this man found me from nowhere plucked me from obscurity."
"I had never acted before gave me the chance of my lifetime everything I'm able to do in the world is because this man took a chance on me for no good reason and so it just killed me and I cried and cried and cried all night and it felt sad to say goodbye to that wonderful cast and this magical show," she explains.
Jameela and the entire cast of 'The Good Place' have definitely put in a lot of hard work this season. With dozens of quality shows on networks and various streaming services, the NBC show pulled out all the stops in order to stand out. They did so by inviting guest stars like Maya Rudolph, who is also nominated under the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series category. (ANI)

