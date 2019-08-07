Jameela Jamil (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Jameela Jamil (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Jameela Jamil talks about telephonic conversation with Meghan Markle prior to September Vogue issue

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 10:55 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): British actor Jameela Jamil opened up about the unexpected phone call from Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and their conversation over the upcoming Vogue issue.
The 33-year-old actor and outspoken activist, who is one of the 15 ladies who featured in the September issue of British Vogue magazine, was secretly guest-edited by Meghan herself. The theme of the upcoming issue is "Forces of Change," and highlights women who have made an impactful change on a global scale.
Aside from her work in the showbiz industry, Jamil has also been an avid supporter of feminist issues and body positivity. She started the social media campaign 'I Weigh,' which pushes forward messages of self-worth and mental health improvement.
In an interview with UK fashion outlet Grazia and as reported by Fox News, the social activist said that although she knew she'd been chosen for the Vogue profile beforehand, she wasn't aware of the Duchess'involvement until the last minute.
"We weren't told there was a guest editor, and definitely not that it was Meghan," said Jamil of the Vogue issue. "Meghan called me herself. I missed the call three times before I finally answered, I wanted to punch myself!
"She explained that she'd guest-edited the issue, and apologized that the whole thing had been shrouded in so much secrecy," she added.
Continuing, the phone conversation also included, "She said she had chosen to feature me because she'd seen what I had been doing and was a fan. To know that she had followed my work with I Weigh meant a lot."
While most people would feel starstruck if they really get a call from a British royal member, Jamil said that over the phone, Markle was "warm, kind and actually very LOLs," adding the Jameela Jamily both shared a passion for gender equality issues.
The biggest shock came when Meghan began praising her work on 'The Good Place,' a show in which Jamil actually name-dropped the Duchess on one occasion.
In a statement released upon the issue's reveal, Duchess Meghan said, "These last seven months have been a rewarding process, curating and collaborating with Edward Enninful, British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief, to take the year's most-read fashion issue and steer its focus to the values, causes, and people making impact in the world today."
She continued, "Through this lens, I hope you'll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light. I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the 'Forces for Change' they'll find within these pages." (ANI)

