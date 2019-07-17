James Corden becomes highest scorer in Emmy 2019 nominations

Washington D.C [USA], July 17 (ANI): American television host James Corden, who anchors the late-night talk show 'The Late Late Show,' on Tuesday become the most-nominated person in the 71st Emmy Awards.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the host has been nominated in the following categories:

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program for 'The World's Best'

Outstanding Short Form Variety Series for 'Carpool Karaoke: The Series'

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for 'Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool'

Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within an Unscripted Program for 'The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019'

Outstanding Interactive Program for 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'

Outstanding Variety Talk Series for 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'

The star's 'Carpool Karaoke' series takes several Hollywood superstars like Celine Dion, Barbra Streisand, and Ariana Grande out for a car ride to croon their famous songs along with the host. The series was inspired by a scene in Corden's highly acclaimed British sitcom 'Gavin and Stacy' in which his character shares a car with George Michael and the two sing together.

Although Corden has teased his fans earlier that he has and his family are homesick and can actually leave the United States behind to head back to his native England, but now he has six nominations to hold him back. (ANI)

