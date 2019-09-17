James Corden and Bill Maher
James Corden and Bill Maher

James Corden calls out Bill Maher for fat-shaming comments

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 16:48 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): Actor and talk show host James Corden recently clapped back at comedian and TV host Bill Maher for his comments on fat-shaming.
After Maher made some deeply cruel comments about fat people during an episode of his talk show 'Real Time with Bill Maher' last week, Corden responded on an episode of his 'Late Late Show' with James Corden and issued a pretty great rebuttal, reported Time.
On his 'Late Late Show' with James Corden, the comedian took the time to lay out some of the facts that Maher neglected to include in his smug tirade.
"Fat shaming doesn't need to end, it needs to make a comeback," Maher, who is the star of Real Time with Bill Maher on HBO, said.
"Some amount of shame is good. We shamed people out of smoking and into wearing seat belts. We shamed them out of littering and most of them out of racism. Shame is the first step in reform," added Maher.
Corden commented on the recent remarks and said: "Fat-shaming never went anywhere. Ask literally any fat person. We are reminded of it all the time."
He also spoke about his own struggles trying to manage his weight.
He continued: "There's a common and insulting misconception that fat people are stupid and lazy, and we're not. We know that being overweight isn't good for us and I've struggled my entire life trying to manage my weight and I suck at it. I've had good days and bad months."
In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Corden further explained his response, saying he has "nothing but respect" for Maher.
"I saw something that I felt like I had experience with," he explained.
"Ultimately, I think I know a little more about what it's like to be overweight than perhaps some other people do. So, to see someone talk like that made me feel like, 'Well, this is something I feel like we should talk about'," he added.
Reacting to Maher's widely-criticized comments to bring back fat-shaming, The View's host Meghan McCain, who has been fat-shamed by Laura Ingraham in the past, applauded Corden's condemnation of Maher on Twitter over the weekend.
She tweeted, "As someone who has been fat shammed pretty much since puberty and is told on a daily hourly basis by the internet I need to lose weight/diet. I am so grateful for @JKCorden's message here. Also, so much of the obesity epidemic is about poverty and access to health care."
McCain noted that she's "fat-shamed every day" as people are constantly telling her she's too fat to be on 'The View' before calling out Maher for not understanding all the issues surrounding obesity, reported The Daily Beast.
"I think we need to have compassion towards people who are struggling in life in general, and as you said, so much about obesity in this country is about poverty and access to health care," she said, on the Monday's broadcast of 'The View'.
She added, "But I'm conflicted because I wouldn't have met my husband if he weren't a guest on Bill Maher, so I always have a tiny little place in my heart for Bill Maher."
This is not the first time that Maher has received flak for his controversial statements on a range of subjects. In 2017, he made a public apology after using a racial slur. (ANI)

