James Corden will be changing 'Spill Your Guts' segment following online petition

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Television host James Corden recently confirmed he's making changes to the controversial segment, 'Spill Your Guts', on his late-night show after an online petition gathered more than 45,000 signatures.

According to Fox News, the CBS show's recurring segment sees Corden ask his celebrity guests personal questions and if they don't provide an answer they have to eat "gross" food.

While it's been a recurring segment for years, one woman's social media video calling it "racist" for mocking Asian foods went viral.

The host told Howard Stern on 'Howard 101', "We heard that story, and the next time we do that bit, we absolutely won't involve or use any of those foods."

The video from user Kim Saira has been viewed over half a million times since she posted it, leading her to create a petition on Change.org. In it, Saira called the segment "incredibly culturally offensive and insensitive" and added that it "encourages anti-Asian racism."



The petition read, "We are holding James Corden and The Late Late Show accountable for their actions, and perpetual harm this segment causes to Asian American communities. At the very least, Asian American communities deserve an apology and this segment to be taken off the air."

Corden told Stern, "Our show is a show about joy and light and love, we don't want to make a show to upset anybody. In the same way that when we played it with Anna Wintour, we gave her a pizza covered in cheeseburgers."

The Emmy-winner then reflected, "We completely understand. It's not for us to determine whether somebody's upset or hurt about something... all we can do is go, 'All right, we get it, we won't do that.'"

The appeal goes on to suggest Corden and the show make donations to "local Asian American organizations that are working to help Asian-owned restaurants and small businesses," and to either change the food used in the segment or remove the segment entirely.

As per Fox News, Corden had previously defended the game to Stern back in 2019, during which he noted that some of the foods are considered "delicacies" depending on the country you're in. (ANI)

