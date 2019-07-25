Jamie Lynn Spears confirms 'Zoey 101' comeback

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): Jamie Lynn Spears who is gearing up for Netflix's series 'Sweet Magnolias', on Wednesday revealed that the much-loved show 'Zoey 101' is indeed making a comeback.

"Yo, @nickelodeon have your people call my people #Zoey101," Spears, captioned a series of photos on Instagram.

The pictures include screenshots of various articles questioning whether or not the show is making a comeback.



Spears who starred in the Nickelodeon show from 2005 to 2008 played Zoey Brooks, a teen trying to navigate the wild ride of young adulthood along with a group of friends.

Not long after 'Zoey 101' wrapped its fourth season, Spears became pregnant with her first child with then-boyfriend Casey Aldridge, reported People.

In January this year, Spears addressed the speculation that her pregnancy caused the show to end in the comments section of an Instagram post which she had shared to mark the 14th anniversary of the premiere.

"Oh wow you didn't quit because you were pregnant, you waited this long tell us," one fan wrote.

"Nope," Spears replied. "I went home to finish high school and was going to pursue movies."

Another fan asked Spears if the contract would have been extended if not for her pregnancy, to which the actress replied, "No." (ANI)

