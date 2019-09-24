Jared Padalecki to star in 'Walker, Texas Ranger' reboot

Washington DC [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): Ever since the insanely popular series 'Supernatural' announced that its upcoming 15th season will be the last, fans have been wondering what's in store for the show's stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles. And we now have an answer for Padalecki!

Padalecki has joined CBS TV Studios' reboot series of 'Walker, Texas Ranger', reported Entertainment Weekly.

The upcoming project called 'Walker' is in development and will follow the original action-packed series, which aired from 1993 to 2001 and starred actor Chuck Norris as Cordell Walker, a member of the Texas Ranger Division.

The 'Supernatural' actor will take up the role of Cordell Walker, who is described as "a man finding his way back to his family while investigating crime in the state's most elite unit".

The series will tell the story of Walker, a widower, and father of two, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years for a high profile case, only to discover that there's even more work to be done at home. The modern-day Walker and Texas Rangers have their own moral code and fight for what's right, despite any rules that get in their way.

Padalecki will be paired with a female partner, taking a cue from the original series. The female lead is yet to be announced.

Padalecki will also serve as the executive producer alongside Anna Fricke, Dan Lin, Lindsey Libertore and Dan Spilo, reported E! News.

After the original 'Walker, Texas Ranger' which ran for nine seasons, a TV movie followed in 2005.

Currently, Padalecki is filming his final 20 episodes as Sam Winchester for 'Supernatural', which is set to return on October 10. Before 'Supernatural', which premiered in 2005, the actor was best known for his work as Dean Forester on 'Gilmore Girls'. (ANI)

