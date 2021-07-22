Jason Momoa making a rock climbing competition series for HBO Max

Washington [US], July 21 (ANI): Hollywood star Jason Momoa, widely known for 'Aquaman' and 'Game of Thrones', is launching a reality series.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Momoa is producing and appearing in a rock climbing competition titled 'The Climb' for HBO Max along with rock climber Chris Sharma.

The concept is described as "a visually arresting and life-changing adventure that represents the foundations of rock climbing and the exploration of the human spirit. In this all-encompassing competition, amateur climbers are put through a rigorous series of mental and physical challenges, utilizing the most intimidating ascents in the world to crown the world's best amateur climber."

Speaking about the upcoming project, Momoa said in a statement, "It's a dream come true to create a show with one of my idols, my good friend, and legendary climber Chris Sharma. I'm thrilled to be partnering with HBO Max and to produce alongside IPC to bring you this incredible show about my favourite sport, rock climbing."



Momoa has long been a rock climbing enthusiast and told Men's Health in 2019, "For Aquaman, we incorporated things I love. I love rock climbing. When you're training for a rock-climbing problem, you want to diet right and get in your best shape because it's something you're passionate about. It was something I could set a goal for. Not just, 'Oh, let's get a six-pack.' We built a rock climbing gym on the Aquaman set in Australia. It kept my mind in a beautiful place."

'The Climb' is executive produced by Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Matt Shanfield, Momoa, Brian Mendoza, James Mendoza, Sharma and Jonathan Retseck.

The 41-year-old actor is about to start filming 'Aquaman 2' in England, and revealed on Instagram this week that he'll be going blond for the next movie.

"This is the last day of the brown," he said. "I'm gonna be a blond. They supposedly have more fun. I don't know about that, we'll test it out."

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' is slated to release on December 16, 2022. (ANI)

