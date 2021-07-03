Jassie Gill bags new rom-com film 'Fuffad Ji'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 (ANI): Punjabi actor-singer Jassie Gill has joined the team of the upcoming romantic comedy film, 'Fuffad Ji'.

Speaking about the forthcoming outing, Jassie said, "This film is a fantastic concoction of comedy and romance, and I feel absolutely elated to be a part of it in some way. Films like these always bring joy to the audiences and can be watched anytime by anyone."

"This quality makes them timeless and memorable. So all in all, I'm very happy to be a part of 'Fuffad Ji'," the actor added.



The Punjabi movie also features actors Gurnam Bullar, Sidhika Sharma, Jasmin Bajwa, and Annu Chaudhary in pivotal roles. It is written by Raju Verma and directed by Bambukaat and Pankaj Batra.

'Fuffad Ji' is touted as a family entertainer with a series of comedy of errors.

The film is being produced and presented by Zee Studios and K Kumar Studios. (ANI)

