Javed Akhtar celebrates birthday with B-town in Bollywood retro style

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 17 (ANI): Renowned poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar has stepped into his 75th year, and celebrated his birthday with wife Shabana Azmi and many legendary artists from B-town at his residence here on Friday.

Many popular Bollywood stars made their presence on the occasion, where the party theme seemed to be retro Bollywood style, and each has justified the theme of the party by dressing aptly.

The recipient of Padma Shri (1999), Padma Bhushan (2007), Javed, was joined by his wife Shabana Azmi, and the duo looked completely adorable flaunting red and white polka-dotted attires.

Son Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar also made their presence to celebrate the artist's special day.

'The Sky is Pink' actor earlier today shared an Instagram post wishing his 'Pa' a very Happy Birthday.



Other stars who joined the birthday celebrations were Farah Khan, Urmila Matondkar, Boney Kapoor, Aamir Khan, and his wife, to mention a few from many.

Daughter-director Zoya Akhtar also extended her warm birthday wishes to the artist and shared an adorable throwback photograph on Instagram.

The 47-year-old director shared a black and white photo of Javed of his early year and wrote, "Platinum Poet #happybirthday #75yearsyoung #stayunstoppable #thankyouforeverything #loveyouforever #javedakhtar #myfather"



Evergreen actor Urmila, too, shared her birthday wishes on Twitter and wrote: "Happy Birthday @Javedakhtarjadu saab n a big thank you for just being You. For all your writings both for films n outside of it..for beautifying our lives with your wits. Honoured to have heard u, known u n seen u so closely. Love, regards n respect #JavedAkhtar"



She shared two pictures from the celebration where the icon is posing with Urmila and Tabu.

Javed Akhtar, Bollywood's renowned lyricist and screenwriter, was born on January 17, 1945. The veteran celeb also has five National Awards for Best Lyricist to his name and even the Sahitya Akademi Award. (ANI)

