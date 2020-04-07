Jeetendra celebrates 78th birthday with family

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): As the legendary actor Jeetendra turned 78 on Tuesday, he celebrated the day with his family.

Jeetendra's son Tusshar Kapoor who is also an actor shared the picture of the birthday celebration of his superstar father.

In the picture, the veteran actor could be seen cutting his birthday cake with his wife and producer Shobha Kapoor as their children Tusshar Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor stand beside them.

Siblings Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor were also joined by their sons, Raviee Kapoor and Laksshya Kapoor respectively.

Wishes poured in for the senior actor all through the day. (ANI)










