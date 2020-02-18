Jemima's funny take on Lollywood poster featuring her, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi

New Delhi [India], Feb 18 (ANI): Jemima Goldsmith, ex-wife of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan shared a Lollywood film poster featuring Khan, herself and a burqa-clad woman.

The poster featured Khan sitting with the Pakistani national flag and national emblem kept on either sides.

The background of the poster featured Goldsmith and a white-colored burqa-clad woman casting a spell on a crystal ball.

The burqa-clad woman can be attributed to Khan's present wife Bushra Bibi who is allegedly known for her magic spells.

With her satirical take on the poster, Goldsmith wrote, "Who doesn't love a Lollywood poster? Spotted today by a friend in Lahore... Caption: "what kind of black magic did you do?"

She further clarified that her tweet was not intended towards any kind of disrespect to the Pakistani Prime Minister.

"Ps. No disrespect intended. Like most of you, I just found it funny. (Plus im a genuine fan of Pakistani film posters, street art & truck art.)" she further tweeted.

Goldsmith married Khan in the year 1995 and the couple later parted ways in 2004. (ANI)

