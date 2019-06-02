Jenelle Evans and David Eason join therapy session to regain their kids' custody

Washington D.C. [USA], June 1 (ANI): After losing the custody of their three kids, Jenelle Evans and David Eason are making efforts to regain the custody.

The couple has signed up for marriage counselling, along with parenting classes. Going an extra mile, Eason is looking forward to a psych evaluation test to find the cause of his anger, TMZ reported.

On Wednesday, a judge ruled out the verdict that the couple will not regain the custody of their kids.

An insider close to Evans told E- News that, "A judge temporarily ruled that the 'Teen Mom 2' star will not regain custody of her three children Jace, 9, Kaiser, 4, and Ensley, 2."

"Jenelle was stunned that the judge did not give her back the kids. They are all for the time being remaining with their respective caregivers," the insider added.

For now, Barbara Evans holds the custody of Jace (9) and Ensley (2). E! News quoted her as saying, "Of course I would like for Jenelle to get them all back eventually, but certain things have to happen first."

For Eason's eldest daughter Maryssa (11), the custody lies with his ex-wife Whitney Johnson.

These custody hearings got started when Jenelle's 4-year-old son Kaiser told his school counsellors about the alleged murder of their family pet, a source previously shared.

Child Protective Services then removed Kaiser from their North Carolina home.

At the time, Jenelle told E-News that, "During this difficult time, I am focused on getting Kaiser back and cooperating with my legal team on the next steps to getting my children back."

Earlier, Eason killed their French bulldog, Nugget after he bit their two-year-old Ensley. However, Evans has no plans to separate from her husband. (ANI)

