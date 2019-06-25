Jenelle Evans
Jenelle Evans celebrates husband David Eason's birthday, amidst ongoing custody battle for kids

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 17:15 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 25 (ANI): American TV actor Jenelle Evans took out time to make husband David Eason feel special on his birthday.
Their celebration comes amid an ongoing battle by the duo to regain custody of Evans' three children, Jace, 9, whom she shares with ex Andrew Lewis, Kaiser, 4, whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith, and Ensley, 2, whom she shares with Eason, reported US Weekly.
The 'Teen Mom OG' star posted tempting pictures of the feast the duo were having to celebrate the occasion.

"Yesterday was Davids bday," she wrote on one of the pictures posted on Instagram story.

The couple also went to their North Carolina farm to spend some time in the wild.
As previously reported, Evans' mother, Barbara Evans, was granted temporary custody of the 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, in May after Eason admitted that he shot a French bulldog.
Jenelle's 9-year-old son, Jace, is also staying with his grandmother Barbara.
As for Jenelle's other 4-year-old son, Kaiser has been put under the care of his father and Jenelle's former husband, Nathan Griffith.
Davis's 11-year-old daughter Maryssa from a previous relationship was also removed from their home after the dog debacle. (ANI)

