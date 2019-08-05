Jenelle Evans, David Eason celebrate as son turns 10

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): It was celebration time for star Jenelle Evans and husband David Eason as Evan's son Jace turned 10.

The couple rang in Jace's birthday on Saturday.

“We had so much fun! Thanks so much @wilmingtonpaintballandnerf for having us! The kids had a blast and pretty sure this is the best party Jace has ever had,” the reality star, captioned a series of Instagram pictures with Jace, who she shares with ex Andrew Lewis.

She also shared the picture with her and Eason’s 2-year-old daughter, Ensley.

“Jace’s #NerfParty was a success!” Evans wrote alongside a second post that shows her with Jace, her son Kaiser whose father is her ex-fiancé, Nathan Griffith, Eason.

Evan's mother Barbara Evans who has custody of the little boy also attended the birthday bash.

“Jace at his Nerf Warrior Birthday Party Today. 10 already Great Great time!!!” she gushed on an Instagram picture of Jace.

This comes after a string of family drama that began with Eason and Jenelle’s kids being removed from their home after the pipe welder made headlines for admitting to shooting and killing their dog Nugget, reported Us Weekly.

The couple regained custody of their children in July after multiple trips to court. (ANI)