Jenelle Evans and David Eason with kids, Picture courtesy: Instagram
Jenelle Evans and David Eason with kids, Picture courtesy: Instagram

Jenelle Evans, David Eason celebrate as son turns 10

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 09:39 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): It was celebration time for star Jenelle Evans and husband David Eason as Evan's son Jace turned 10. 

The couple rang in Jace's birthday on Saturday.

“We had so much fun! Thanks so much @wilmingtonpaintballandnerf for having us! The kids had a blast and pretty sure this is the best party Jace has ever had,” the reality star, captioned a series of Instagram pictures with Jace, who she shares with ex Andrew Lewis.

She also shared the picture with her and Eason’s 2-year-old daughter, Ensley.

Jace’s #NerfParty was a success!” Evans wrote alongside a second post that shows her with Jace, her son Kaiser whose father is her ex-fiancé, Nathan Griffith, Eason.

Evan's mother Barbara Evans who has custody of the little boy also attended the birthday bash.

Jace at his Nerf Warrior Birthday Party Today. 10 already Great Great time!!!” she gushed on an Instagram picture of Jace.

This comes after a string of family drama that began with Eason and Jenelle’s kids being removed from their home after the pipe welder made headlines for admitting to shooting and killing their dog Nugget, reported Us Weekly.

The couple regained custody of their children in July after multiple trips to court. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 09:36 IST

Aaron Carter, Lina Valentina call it quits after nearly 1 year of dating

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Singer Aaron Carter has split from girlfriend Lina Valentina after dating for almost a year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 08:48 IST

Look who Rishi and Neetu Kapoor 'bumped' into on streets of New York!

New Delhi (India), Aug 5 (ANI): Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who is counting his days to return to India post his treatment, bumped into Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha on the streets of New York.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 08:28 IST

Miranda Lambert's hubby Brendan McLoughlin can grill like a Southerner

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Newlyweds Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin seem to have a great time together!

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 22:04 IST

Heidi Klum ties knot with Tom Kaulitz for second time

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): Supermodel Heidi Klum has remarried Tom Kaulitz and epitomised beauty in her stunning wedding gown on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 21:55 IST

Karisma Kapoor recalls her 'iconic' Bollywood friendship

New Delhi (India), Aug 4 (ANI): Nostalgia is sure to hit you and send you down the memory lane with Karisma Kapoor's take on World Friendship Day!

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 21:53 IST

Met Gala was as 'nerve-wracking' as her wedding for Kim Kardashian

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): If there's anything as "nerve-wracking" as a wedding, it is Met Gala for American reality personality Kim Kardashian!

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 21:51 IST

It's interesting: Jim Carrey addresses 'Sonic the Hedgehog' backlash

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): Actor-comedian Jim Carrey doesn't seem to be worried about the backlash on 'Sonic the Hedgehog' following which the makers are redesigning the titular character.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 21:33 IST

Prince Harry's birthday wish for Meghan Markle will make you go aww!

New Delhi (India), Aug 4 (ANI): Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle's 38th birthday couldn't have got better as the Duke, Prince Harry wished her with the sweetest message!

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 21:12 IST

Milo Ventimiglia reveals he missed out role in major superhero film

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): American actor Milo Ventimiglia revealed that he was recently turned down for a role in a major superhero franchise.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 21:07 IST

Jed Wyatt calls out Nick Viall

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): Musical artist Jed Wyatt, who never shies away from speaking his mind, clapped back at actor Nick Viall after he joked about the singer's scandal during his time on 'The Bachelorette'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 21:03 IST

Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk all smiles at date night

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): It's a date night for actor Gwyneth Paltrow and writer-director Brad Falchuk!

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 20:56 IST

Chrissy Teigen spends quality time with her family

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): American model Chrissy Teigen wants to keep it real with her fans. The model spent some quality time with her family after sharing that she hasn't been feeling like her ''best self'' lately.

Read More
iocl