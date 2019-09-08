Jenelle Evans, David Eason look effortlessly stylish at New York Fashion Week

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): With New York Fashion Week in full swing, celebrities are flocking to the glamorous shows and hottest parties.

As Hollywood's top-notch stars sashay their way to the runway, Jenelle Evans and her beau David Eason sat in the front row enjoying one of the shows of the event.

According to E-News, the duo attended New York Fashion Week Nolcha Shows, where ELF SACKS showcased its latest designs, accessories and shoes for its Spring and Summer 2020 collection.

For the fashion event that took place on Saturday, the former 'Teen Mom' star donned a body-hugging couture, which had a beautiful striped pattern.

The actor paired her costume with a bulky denim jacket and black strappy heels. She kept her make-up minimal with a fiery red-orange lip.

David kept ultra-modern, as he sported spicy orange pants, off-white button-down and funky footwear.

Evans shared a few behind-the-scenes snaps and clips on her Instagram Stories of the runway show.

"It's a goat," the reality TV personality wrote on the post, which showcased a model donning a flashy and colourful ensemble. (ANI)

