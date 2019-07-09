Jenelle Evans' ex-fiance Nathan Griffith opens up about losing custody of son Kaiser

Washington D.C.[USA], July 8 (ANI): American TV star Jenelle Evans' ex-fiance Nathan Griffith wrote about the actor in a recent tweet on giving up the custody of his 5-year-old son Kaiser.

Griffith had temporary custody of the 5-year-old for almost two months after the boy was removed from Evans' home following an incident that involved her husband, David Eason, shooting and killing the family's French bulldog. The canine was about to attack the little kid.

"I've calmed down a bit and just relying on my faith at this moment. I'm not going to put my two cents in but if anyone wants to put their input, you can visit: https://survey.nccourts.org/1480690875 to complete a survey. Any input will help. The judge's name is Pauline Hankins. TY" he wrote, referring to the judge's decision who gave the custody back to Jenelle on Wednesday.

The judge also gave back the custody of her other children, including her 2-year-old daughter Ensley whom she shares with Eason, and Maryssa who is Eason's daughter from his ex-wife.

A judge previously appointed to the former 'Teen Mom 2' star's custody battle ruled that the actor had "failed to protect the children while they were in her care," but when a different judge was put onto the case, she saw things differently, and according to Evans, didn't find "any evidence against us of neglect or abuse of any sort."

Unhappy with the custody, Evans' mother, Barbara, who had custody of Evans' eldest son, Jace, for most of her life and had been temporarily caring for Ensley also spoke out after the judge's decision on Wednesday, telling Radar Online, as cited by Us Weekly, that it was "an injustice to the children."

"We are all stick to our stomachs," she concluded and also said that she was "going to fight for these children."

Evans told Us Weekly that she was "ecstatic" to be reunited with her kids after a long time. The former MTV star -- who was fired by the network after her 31-year-old husband admitted to killing the dog because it nipped at his toddler -- posted pictures and uploaded videos on Instagram of the kids playing together in her pool on Thursday which was exactly what the star craved for during the custody battle. (ANI)

