Jenelle Evans (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Jenelle Evans (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Jenelle Evans' ex-fiance Nathan Griffith opens up about losing custody of son Kaiser

ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 19:08 IST

Washington D.C.[USA], July 8 (ANI): American TV star Jenelle Evans' ex-fiance Nathan Griffith wrote about the actor in a recent tweet on giving up the custody of his 5-year-old son Kaiser.
Griffith had temporary custody of the 5-year-old for almost two months after the boy was removed from Evans' home following an incident that involved her husband, David Eason, shooting and killing the family's French bulldog. The canine was about to attack the little kid.
"I've calmed down a bit and just relying on my faith at this moment. I'm not going to put my two cents in but if anyone wants to put their input, you can visit: https://survey.nccourts.org/1480690875 to complete a survey. Any input will help. The judge's name is Pauline Hankins. TY" he wrote, referring to the judge's decision who gave the custody back to Jenelle on Wednesday.
The judge also gave back the custody of her other children, including her 2-year-old daughter Ensley whom she shares with Eason, and Maryssa who is Eason's daughter from his ex-wife.
A judge previously appointed to the former 'Teen Mom 2' star's custody battle ruled that the actor had "failed to protect the children while they were in her care," but when a different judge was put onto the case, she saw things differently, and according to Evans, didn't find "any evidence against us of neglect or abuse of any sort."
Unhappy with the custody, Evans' mother, Barbara, who had custody of Evans' eldest son, Jace, for most of her life and had been temporarily caring for Ensley also spoke out after the judge's decision on Wednesday, telling Radar Online, as cited by Us Weekly, that it was "an injustice to the children."
"We are all stick to our stomachs," she concluded and also said that she was "going to fight for these children."
Evans told Us Weekly that she was "ecstatic" to be reunited with her kids after a long time. The former MTV star -- who was fired by the network after her 31-year-old husband admitted to killing the dog because it nipped at his toddler -- posted pictures and uploaded videos on Instagram of the kids playing together in her pool on Thursday which was exactly what the star craved for during the custody battle. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 22:55 IST

Faraz Arif Ansari to showcase story of LGBTQ community through...

New Delhi (India), July 8 (ANI): Filmmaker Faraz Arif Ansari is all set to narrate the story of LGBTQ+ community through his next film 'Sheer Khurma.'

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 22:31 IST

Angelina Jolie looks all dark in 'Maleficent: Mistress of All...

Washington D.C.[USA], July 8 (ANI): Disney released the trailer of the much-awaited film 'Maleficent: Mistress of All Evil', which is a prequel of 2014 Sleeping Beauty, on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 22:04 IST

Keke Palmer criticises R Kelly, says "that's not the person I...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 8 (ANI): American actor-singer Keke Palmer is still trying to wrap her head around the downfall of her former mentor and singer R Kelly.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 21:41 IST

Kevin Spacey's accuser could be forced to testify about missing phone

Washington D.C. [USA], July 8 (ANI): The man who accused American actor Kevin Spacey of groping him at a bar, may be forced to testify about his allegedly missing cell phone.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 21:30 IST

'Chal phoot yahan se', Rangoli Chandel tells Hrithik Roshan

New Delhi (India), July 8 (ANI): Rangoli Chandel who is known for her ranting tweets, is unable to get over the feud between her sister Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan. She once again slammed the actor and took a jibe at his remark on her sister.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 20:18 IST

Megan Rapinoe quotes rapper Nipsey Hussle in celebratory World Cup post

Washington D.C.[USA], July 8 (ANI): American soccer player Megan Rapinoe mentioned late rapper Nipsey Hussle while celebrating United States' record fourth Women's World Cup title.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 19:40 IST

Hrithik Roshan explains importance of asking questions in...

New Delhi (India), July 8 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan, who is playing the role of Indian Mathematician Anand Kumar in the upcoming film 'Super 30', surprised his fans as the actor has lent his voice to the latest track 'Question Mark.'

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 19:18 IST

Meghan Markle wants to adopt rescue dog for Archie

Washington D.C. [USA], July 8 (ANI): Meghan Markle is planning to adopt a rescue dog for her son Archie so that he can experience the joys of growing up with a 'man's best friend'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 19:00 IST

'Gully Boy' wins NETPAC Award at BIFAN in South Korea

New Delhi (India), July 8 (ANI): After impressing the Indian audience, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gully Boy' has now been recognised at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFAN) in South Korea.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 18:54 IST

I'm very impulsive when it comes to choosing a script: Rajkummar Rao

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Rajkummar Rao has finally revealed how he picked the stellar line-up of films he has starred in. The actor, who is awaiting the release of 'Judgementall Hai Kya', said that he is very impulsive when it comes to choosing a script.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 18:35 IST

Boyzone all set to bid adieu with their last tour!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 8 (ANI): One of the most successful boy bands ever, Boyzone, is all set to bid fans goodbye after 26 long years, with a farewell tour.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 18:33 IST

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger enjoys time with family

Washington D.C. [USA], July 8 (ANI): Newlyweds Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger seem to enjoy their married life. The pair was spotted in Hyannis Port, Mass on Sunday. The couple along with Schwarzenegger' family enjoyed a boat ride," reported E! Online.

Read More
iocl