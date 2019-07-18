Jenelle Evans' ex Keith Rogers arrested over probation violation in North Carolina

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): It seems that problems never fail to chase American Television star, Jenelle Evans as her ex-husband Keith Rogers was arrested for a felony probation violation on Wednesday.

According to Us Weekly, jail records reveal that he was being held on $10,000 bail at the Brunswick County Jail. Though further details of his parole violation were kept under wraps, TMZ reported that it seems to be related to his 2018 arrest on drug charges.

33-year-old Rogers was previously found guilty of drug crimes in the state and was arrested in last August for allegedly assaulting a woman.

Rogers married the 'Teen Mom 2' star only two months after the couple began dating during the fall of 2012. They parted ways after a month of their December 2012 nuptials but reconciled briefly the following year -- only to be arrested together for heroin possession and assault in April 2013. Their divorce was finalized in June 2014 and they have no children together.

The 27-year-old television star has been fighting her own legal issues this year. She recently regained the custody of her three children -- Kaiser, 5 and Ensley, 2 -- plus Maryssa, 11. (ANI)

