Jenelle Evans feels happy after regaining custody of her children

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): American television star Jenelle Evans along with husband David Eason is on cloud nine at the moment as the duo have regained the custody of her children.

The 'Teen Mom 2' star is a bit emotional after she got to know that they have won the case of Wednesday, reported by People.

"I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids back!" she says in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

"Throughout this long process and the final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I'm a good parent," explained Evans.

On Wednesday, a judge passed the judgement that Evans' 5-year-old son Kaiser -- whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith -- and 2-year-old daughter Ensley -- whom she shares with husband David Eason -- would be returned to her, TMZ reports.

In the judgement it was said that Kaiser's father, Griffith with whom the boy was staying during the custody battle, must return his son to Evans at 10 a.m. on Thursday, TMZ reports.

According to the outlet, Evans' mother, Barbara, still maintains custody of Jace, 9. (Evans shares Jace with ex Andrew Lewis.)

Expressing her happiness over winning the case, Evans took to Twitter and wrote, "Crying in tears of joy."

In a video obtained by Radar Online and as cited by People, the happy couple were seen coming out from the Columbus County courthouse in North Carolina.

Eason tells cameras that, "Just stay on your Ps and Qs because some people try to accuse you of things that are not necessarily true, blow things out of the water that are very small."

Evans and Eason had temporarily lost custody of the children in May after he allegedly shot and killed their family dog, Nugget, for biting Ensley on the face.

After te incident the matter reached courts and as per the order, Ensley and Jace were sent to live with Barbara, Kaiser was in dad Griffith's custody. Eason's other daughter, Maryssa, is in the custody of her mother Whitney Johnson (Davis Eason's former wife), according to E! News

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE after the custody news broke, Evans' representative said, "At this time we are cooperating with the judge and legal team from the court."

"We have no comment at this time and appreciate the concerns regarding our client and her children," the source said.

Adding, the representative said, "We will continue to cooperate with the court and their decisions." (ANI)

