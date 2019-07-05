David Eason and Jenelle Evans
David Eason and Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans feels happy after regaining custody of her children

ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2019 15:23 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): American television star Jenelle Evans along with husband David Eason is on cloud nine at the moment as the duo have regained the custody of her children.
The 'Teen Mom 2' star is a bit emotional after she got to know that they have won the case of Wednesday, reported by People.
"I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids back!" she says in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.
"Throughout this long process and the final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I'm a good parent," explained Evans.
On Wednesday, a judge passed the judgement that Evans' 5-year-old son Kaiser -- whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith -- and 2-year-old daughter Ensley -- whom she shares with husband David Eason -- would be returned to her, TMZ reports.
In the judgement it was said that Kaiser's father, Griffith with whom the boy was staying during the custody battle, must return his son to Evans at 10 a.m. on Thursday, TMZ reports.
According to the outlet, Evans' mother, Barbara, still maintains custody of Jace, 9. (Evans shares Jace with ex Andrew Lewis.)
Expressing her happiness over winning the case, Evans took to Twitter and wrote, "Crying in tears of joy."
In a video obtained by Radar Online and as cited by People, the happy couple were seen coming out from the Columbus County courthouse in North Carolina.
Eason tells cameras that, "Just stay on your Ps and Qs because some people try to accuse you of things that are not necessarily true, blow things out of the water that are very small."
Evans and Eason had temporarily lost custody of the children in May after he allegedly shot and killed their family dog, Nugget, for biting Ensley on the face.
After te incident the matter reached courts and as per the order, Ensley and Jace were sent to live with Barbara, Kaiser was in dad Griffith's custody. Eason's other daughter, Maryssa, is in the custody of her mother Whitney Johnson (Davis Eason's former wife), according to E! News
In a statement obtained by PEOPLE after the custody news broke, Evans' representative said, "At this time we are cooperating with the judge and legal team from the court."
"We have no comment at this time and appreciate the concerns regarding our client and her children," the source said.
Adding, the representative said, "We will continue to cooperate with the court and their decisions." (ANI)

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 22:32 IST

'The Wolf of Wall Street' producer Riza Aziz arrested in Malaysia

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): Riza Aziz, stepson of former Malaysian PM Najib Razak, who produced Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer 'Wolf of the Wall Street' was arrested in Malaysia on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 21:44 IST

Kim Kardashian West wins lawsuit against fashion company

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): American reality star Kim Kardashian reportedly won the suit she filed against a fashion company in February.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 20:39 IST

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor visit Rishi Kapoor in NYC

New Delhi (India), July 4 (ANI): Rishi Kapoor, who has been in New York for months now, seeking treatment for an unknown health condition, has been visited by a slew of B-Town celebrities. Joining the bandwagon are Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 20:23 IST

Quentin Tarantino gives insights into Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): Awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood', filmmaker Quentin Tarantino got candid about details of Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt's characters and also hinted about the inspiration behind Brad Pitt's role in the film.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 20:01 IST

'A Capitol Fourth' celebration is about importance of being an...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): Actor John Stamos is bracing up to host the annual 'A Capitol Fourth' concert special, which commemorates the US Independence Day, for the third consecutive year. He revealed that this year's celebration is about 'the importance of being an American.'

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 19:56 IST

Akshay Kumar unveils poster of 'Mission Mangal', true story of...

New Delhi (India), July 4 (ANI): After revealing the reason behind choosing 'Mission Mangal' earlier today, actor Akshay Kumar has unveiled the first poster of the much-awaited film.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 19:43 IST

The 911 call, made after Nipsey Hussle was shot, released

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): The 911 call, made right after rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot dead in Los Angeles in March, has been released.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 19:25 IST

Jussie Smollett wants federal court to investigate his case

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett, who is facing a lawsuit filed by Chicago city officials, wants the case to be transferred to the federal court from the State court.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 19:01 IST

It's been a year: Sonali Bendre completes one year of fighting cancer

New Delhi (India), July 4 (ANI): Exactly one year ago from today, actor Sonali Bendre shared about her being diagnosed with high-grade cancer! Marking her one year journey of battling the deadly disease, the actor beautifully acknowledged her 'New Normal' in an Instagram post.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 18:41 IST

Catch a glimpse of Gerard Butler's 'Angel Has Fallen'

New Delhi (India), July 4 (ANI): New poster of Gerard Butler's upcoming flick 'Angel Has Fallen' is here to leave you amused and wanting for more.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 18:35 IST

Akshay Kumar says he chose 'Mission Mangal' for his daughter

New Delhi (India), July 4 (ANI): Revealing the reason behind choosing 'Mission Mangal', actor Akshay Kumar says he has done the film, especially for his daughter, Nitara, and children of her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India's mission to Mars.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 17:53 IST

Dia Mirza praises MP Pradyut Bordoloi

New Delhi (India), July 4 (ANI): Dia Mirza, who is United Nations Environment Goodwill Ambassador for India, is all praises for Nowgong MP Pradyut Bordoloi as he raised the issue of illegal coal mining in the Lok Sabha during zero hour.

Read More
iocl