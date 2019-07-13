Jenelle Evans (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Jenelle Evans (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Jenelle Evans hits back at police's 'publicity' claim

ANI | Updated: Jul 13, 2019 15:57 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): After Columbus County Sheriff's office stated that Jenelle Evans filed an 'animal cruelty report' against husband David Eason for 'publicity', the TV personality has hit back at the police.
"This isn't a publicity stunt and I'm not sure where my dog is or what happened to my dog but you would have to call David and ask. I was inside my house with my kids when David went outside with the dog," Page Six quoted Evans as clarifying in an interview with The Hollywood Gossip.
She added, "Yes, what you heard is true about my dog."
Earlier on Thursday, the sheriff's office led out a statement which claimed that Evans "filed the animal cruelty report for publicity and because she did not know where her dog was."
However, Evans explained that the officer himself brought up the issue of publicity.
"He said to me, 'Mrs. Eason, I need to know the truth about this situation. I have many media outlets calling me about it and I want to tell you right now if this is a publicity stunt, you need to tell me because I have other cases including things like rape that I have to deal with."
She continued, "If you are doing it for publicity, then I understand and will close the case and you can go about your business."
Accusing the sheriff's office of doing this for their own publicity, Evans added, "I honestly think they are doing this for their own publicity because they could have written up their 'press release' weeks ago."
"I feel very attacked and exploited for no reason," she added.
The sheriff's office on Thursday cleared Eason of any charges of animal cruelty.
The couple lost the custody of their kids following the incident but regained the custody a few days ago and Evans was "ecstatic" to get her kids back. (ANI)

