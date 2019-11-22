Jenelle Evans keeping healthy terms with ex Nathan Griffith amid her divorce

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): Reality television star Jenelle Evans might be in the middle of her divorce with estranged husband David Eason but she is keeping a healthy relationship with her ex Nathan Griffith.

Griffith, a personal trainer, opened up on Twitter on Thursday about how he and Evans are getting along -- and Evans replied, thanking him for his recent help with their 5-year-old son, Kaiser, reported People magazine.

"It's sad how bitter people deflect negative attention to cover up their own insecurities," Griffith tweeted. "Hoping to justify their actions by finding comfort in the approval of others."

In another tweet, he added: "I am so appreciative to finally have a healthy relationship with @PBandJenelley_1. Something we should have had 3-4 years ago. Especially one, that everyone, is supportive with. Thank you @a_lynn423 for being so understanding."

Evans responded to the tweet and wrote, "Thank you for being there for Kaiser and helping out lately."

As documented on Teen Mom 2, Evans and Griffith had a volatile relationship from 2013 to 2015 and were briefly engaged before calling it quits, reported People magazine. (ANI)

