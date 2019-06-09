David Eason and Jenelle Evans
David Eason and Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans shares family video amid custody battle

ANI | Updated: Jun 09, 2019 18:34 IST

Washington DC [USA], June 9 (ANI): Jenelle Evans on Saturday posted a throwback family video on her YouTube page remembering some good old days.
In the video she along with husband David Eason and children can be seen playing with their new pet chicks and chickens on their homestead farm, reported E-News. The couple is currently battling to regain custody of their children.
"We wanted to try out a wide variety and share our family experience with all of you!. The kids absolutely loved everything about raising these tiny chicks. While we tackle trying to figure out farm life, we learn a lot along the way. We love to share helpful information with all of you as we learn," she wrote.
Last month, the actor was removed from the 'Teen Mom 2' television series and she faced a major court defeat when the judge ruled that they would temporarily lose custody of their daughter Ensley, 2, Jenelle's 4-year-old son Kaiser and David's daughter Maryssa, weeks after David intentionally shot and killed his wife's French bulldog.
Jenelle's mother Barbara has custody of her son Jace, 9, for most of his life and his toddler sister was sent to live with them.
Jenelle and David are continuing to fight to try to regain custody of their kids. She is currently allowed to see her children only during supervised visits once a week.
"We are fighting for all the children to come home," she told E! News earlier this week.
Some time back, David had abruptly left the couple's supervised visit with their kids after his eldest daughter Maryssa refused to see him, confirmed Us Weekly.
"Maryssa didn't want to see her father and David stormed out of the meeting centre," the source told Us Weekly. (ANI)

