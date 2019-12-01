Jenelle Evans spends Thanksgiving away from home after split with husband

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 1 (ANI): This was the first time that reality television star Jenelle Evans spent her Thanksgiving with her family away from home after her split with ex-husband David Eason.

The 27-year-old former 'Teen Mom 2' star and her mother Barbara Evans treated her kids -- sons Jace, 10, and Kaiser, 5, and daughter Ensley, 2 -- to an all-American holiday dinner at a Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in Nashville, reported E-Online.

One of the restaurant's waitresses, Gabrielle Smith, shared a family picture on Twitter where the family can be seen posing with her and two co-workers.

"Hey Yall! Got to take care of @PBandJenelley_1 and her family on my BUSY shift @CrackerBarrel in Nashville on Thursday...Such an amazing nice family plus barb was there...I hope my service was wonderful!" she wrote.

Jenelle retweeted and wrote earlier, "Happy Thanksgiving! Thankful for the amazing kids I have and grateful for finally finding happiness within myself."

Gabrielle told E-News that they arrived around 3 p.m. and were "all wonderful and sweet." The group ordered off the Thanksgiving menu and Jenelle seemed happy to be enjoying dinner with her family. (ANI)

