David Eason and Jenelle Evans
Jenelle Evans wanted publicity, husband to not face animal cruelty charges: Police

ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 14:32 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): The Columbus County Sheriff's office has announced that Jenelle Evans' husband who allegedly killed their dog, Nugget, will not face any animal cruelty charges and added that Evans' filed the report for "publicity".
"Jenelle stated that the reason she filed the animal cruelty report was for the publicity and because she did not know where her dog was," read the statement released by the office, People reported.
The statement also added the police department's claim that after a number of visits to Evans' home, they were unable to trace any physical evidence which would back the incident reported by the TV personality.
The authorities said that they started investigating the incident on May 1 after Evans complained of her husband throwing out their dog on April 29, after it bit their two-year-old daughter Ensley.
Adding to it, Evans told the police Eason even shot their dog, although, she didn't see him shooting and only heard the gunshot.
Almost two weeks after the tragedy, police searched Eason's home but found no weapons. The next day, Evans' seemed to be distancing herself from the claims she made earlier, according to the sheriff's office.
"Jenelle advised that 'She doesn't know where the dog is.' She also advised that 'I don't know if she was shot or killed or not,'" read the statement.
The couple lost the custody of their kids following the incident but regained the custody a few days ago and Evans was "ecstatic" to get her kids back. (ANI)

