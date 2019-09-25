Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan, Image courtesy: Instagram
Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan, Image courtesy: Instagram

Jenna Dewan expecting first child with boyfriend Steve Kazee

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 05:10 IST

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Actress Jenna Dewan is pregnant with her first child with actor Steve Kazee.
On Tuesday, the couple announced the happy news in a statement, "We are beyond overjoyed and couldn't be happier to be expanding our family!" The pair shared the statement with People, cited E! News.
This will be Kazee's first child, Dewan is already a mom to 6-year-old daughter Everly, who she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum.
The news comes after the couple went on a vacation in Orange Country, California.
"Jenna and Steve were very relaxed together and looked totally in love," a source shared with E! News.
"They were also very much focused on Everly and made their vacation a family one where she was the priority. Steve was amazing with Everly," added the source.
The romance rumours between the couple first sparked in October 2018. Dewan made her relationship official in June on Instagram. The couple also made their official debut at WWE's Monday Night Raw in the same month.
"Jenna and Steve are crazy about each other and have a great relationship," a source previously shared with E! News. "He is very mature and there's no drama. It's just easy and comfortable." (ANI)

