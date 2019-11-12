Jennifer Aniston credits 'Friends' and fans at People's Choice Awards

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 11 (ANI): Jennifer Aniston received the People's Icon Award at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday (local time). In a speech after receiving the award, she said she couldn't have earned the title of an icon without her fans and the still popular sitcom 'Friends'.

The 50-year-old actor asserted that if she deserves this 'icon' it's only because she was able to do an iconic show ('Friends') with an iconic cast and iconic haircut, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Aniston said: "I mean, 'Friends' was truly the gift of a lifetime, and I would not be standing up here without that amazing show and those amazing five other actors and with an audience who stuck with us for a decade, and through streaming services now, and syndication, and I'm sure coming to a 'watch soon' near you or something."



The 'Bruce Almighty' actor thanked the show's fans for believing in the character's "impossibly large apartments" and said that 'Friends' has ultimately "paved the way" for everything she's accomplished in her career since.



She went on to give a quick shout-out to 'The Morning Show', the Apple TV+ series she stars in alongside Reese Witherspoon, which marked her return to television.

While wrapping up the speech she asserted, "I love you guys," and in the end, she thanked the fans for having remained by her side.

Adam Sandler presented the award to Aniston by describing her as, "funny as hell, smart as hell, strong as hell," to "a great green drink maker".

Sandler went on to add that she's awesome and she's exactly the way you think she is. And that he loved her for being that way. (ANI)

