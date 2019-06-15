Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston reveals about her new crush Steve Carell

ANI | Updated: Jun 15, 2019 14:30 IST

Washington DC [USA], June 15 (ANI): Jennifer Aniston revealed that she has a huge crush on actor and comedian Steve Carell.
The 50-year-old made the revelation on Friday when she sat down to talk about her new Netflix movie and also about her upcoming series on Apple's new streaming service, Apple TV+, reported Fox News.
During her appearance, the actor admitted that all of the ladies on the comedy-drama web television show 'The Morning Show' have a huge crush on Steve Carell.
"He's like a silver fox now," Aniston said. "And he just came in and no one expected, you know ... everybody was so cute, and he's so shy and fantastic. He's just better with age, it's amazing."
Also starring in the highly-anticipated television series is 43-year-old Reese Witherspoon. Back in March, the cast of the series was present at an Apple event in Cupertino, Calif., to talk about their new project.
"We pull back the curtain on the power dynamics between men and women in the high stakes world of morning news shows," Witherspoon revealed. "It's seen through the eyes of two ambitious female characters."
Carell joked about his character and the kind of love people will have towards it. "He is bold and dynamic. He has a lot of gravitas. He is a great listener. He is also relatable and extremely handsome. His colleagues love him, and America loves him." (ANI)

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 15:58 IST

"Absolutely false" says Taylor Swift on rumours of kiss with Katy Perry

Washington DC [USA], June 15 (ANI): Taylor Swift turned down the rumours that she and Katy Perry shared a kiss in the upcoming video of her new single 'You Need to Calm Down'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 15:56 IST

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are in relationship!

Washington D.C. [USA], June 15(ANI): Finally British model Cara Delevingne and actor Ashley Benson have confirmed their romantic relationship!

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 15:12 IST

Jennifer Lawrence gets those pre-wedding jitters

Washington DC [USA], June 15 (ANI): Jennifer Lawrence who is all excited and busy in planning her wedding with art dealer Cooke Maroney is getting wedding jitters.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 14:45 IST

Madonna talks about 'gun control', LGBTQ rights in new album 'Madam X'

Washington DC [USA], June 15 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Madonna talked about LGBTQ and women's' rights in her latest 14th studio album 'Madame X'

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 14:25 IST

Jennifer Lopez all set to tie the knot with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez

Washington DC [USA], June 15 (ANI): American actor and singer Jennifer Lopez is on cloud nine as she is all set to marry her love, Alex Rodriguez after dating him for two years.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 14:21 IST

Parineeti Chopra starts preparations for her next 'The Girl On The Train'

New Delhi (India), June 15 (ANI): After impressing fans with the soulful voice in Kesari, Parineeti Chopra started preparations for her upcoming Hindi remake of the popular thriller 'The Girl On The Train'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 14:19 IST

Priyanka Chopra gives 5 life lessons in hilarious video

New Delhi (India), June 15 (ANI): In a hilarious video, Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared five life lessons -- combining fashion with the philosophy of life. The video showed the actor donning different outfits and linking lessons with each of them.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 13:31 IST

Diddy on ex Cassie's pregnancy: 'I wish you all nothing but love'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 15(ANI): Hollywood rapper, Sean Combs, aka Diddy congratulated his ex-girlfriend Cassie after the latter confirmed that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Alex Fine.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 12:46 IST

Dia Mirza shares issues she faced while shooting for 'Kaafir'

Mumbai (Maharashtra), June 15 (ANI): Actor Dia Mirza along with an array of stars attended the special screening of her web series 'Kaafir' on Friday. Mirza, who is playing the role of a Pakistani woman, is making her digital debut with the series.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 12:40 IST

Chris Brown expecting baby with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris

Washington D.C. [USA], June 15 (ANI): Singer Chris Brown is expecting a baby with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris. This is the couple's first child together.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 12:32 IST

Meghan King Edmonds opens up about husband's alleged affair

Washington D.C. [USA], June 15(ANI): The 'Real Housewives of Orange County' actor Meghan King Edmonds has finally broken her silence on husband Jim Edmonds alleged affair.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 12:24 IST

Taylor Swift's surprise performance at landmark LGBT site Stonewall Inn

Washington D.C. [USA], June 15 (ANI): After dropping 'You Need To Calm Down' from her upcoming studio album 'Lover' that includes shout-outs to GLAAD and the LGBT community, singer Taylor Swift, gave a surprise performance at LGBT landmark Stonewall Inn in New York's Greenwich Village.

Read More
iocl