Jennifer Aniston reveals about her new crush Steve Carell

Washington DC [USA], June 15 (ANI): Jennifer Aniston revealed that she has a huge crush on actor and comedian Steve Carell.

The 50-year-old made the revelation on Friday when she sat down to talk about her new Netflix movie and also about her upcoming series on Apple's new streaming service, Apple TV+, reported Fox News.

During her appearance, the actor admitted that all of the ladies on the comedy-drama web television show 'The Morning Show' have a huge crush on Steve Carell.

"He's like a silver fox now," Aniston said. "And he just came in and no one expected, you know ... everybody was so cute, and he's so shy and fantastic. He's just better with age, it's amazing."

Also starring in the highly-anticipated television series is 43-year-old Reese Witherspoon. Back in March, the cast of the series was present at an Apple event in Cupertino, Calif., to talk about their new project.

"We pull back the curtain on the power dynamics between men and women in the high stakes world of morning news shows," Witherspoon revealed. "It's seen through the eyes of two ambitious female characters."

Carell joked about his character and the kind of love people will have towards it. "He is bold and dynamic. He has a lot of gravitas. He is a great listener. He is also relatable and extremely handsome. His colleagues love him, and America loves him." (ANI)

