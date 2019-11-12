Jennifer Aniston wins big at 2019 People's Choice Awards, here's complete list

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 11 (ANI): With Jennifer Aniston taking home the People's Icon of 2019 Award and Gwen Stefani accepting the Fashion Icon trophy among others, the E! People's Choice Awards 2019 took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Sunday.
The event honours some fan favourites in the field of entertainment including -- films, television, music and more and this year's show was opened by 'Tony Stark' aka Robert Downey Jr. who presented the Comedy Act of 2019 Award to Kevin Hart, reported E! News.
Here's a complete index of who won in which category:
People's Champion Award
Pink
Fashion Icon Award
Gwen Stefani
People's Icon of 2019
Jennifer Aniston
Movie of 2019
Avengers: Endgame
Comedy Movie of 2019
Murder Mystery
Action Movie of 2019
Avengers: Endgame
Drama Movie of 2019
After
Family Movie of 2019
Aladdin
Male Movie Star of 2019
Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
Female Movie Star of 2019
Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Drama Movie Star of 2019
Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart
Comedy Movie Star of 2019
Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date
Action Movie Star of 2019
Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Animated Movie Star of 2019
Beyonce, The Lion King
Show of 2019
Stranger Things
Drama Show of 2019
Stranger Things
Comedy Show of 2019
The Big Bang Theory
Reality Show of 2019
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Competition Show of 2019
America's Got Talent
Male TV Star of 2019
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Female TV Star of 2019
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Drama TV Star of 2019
Zendaya, Euphoria
Comedy TV Star of 2019
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Daytime Talk Show of 2019
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Nighttime Talk Show of 2019
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Competition Contestant of 2019
Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette
Reality Star of 2019
Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Bingeworthy Show of 2019
Outlander
Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2019
Shadowhunters
Male Artist of 2019
Shawn Mendes
Female Artist of 2019
Billie Eilish
Group of 2019
BLACKPINK
Song of 2019
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, "Senorita"
Album of 2019
Taylor Swift, Lover
Country Artist of 2019
Blake Shelton
Latin Artist of 2019
Becky G
Music Video of 2019
BLACKPINK, "Kill This Love"
Concert Tour of 2019
BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK 2019 World
Social Star of 2019
David Dobrik
Beauty Influencer of 2019
Bretman Rock
Social Celebrity of 2019
Ellen DeGeneres
Comedy Act of 2019
Kevin Hart
Style Star of 2019
Harry Styles
Game Changer of 2019
Simone Biles
Pop Podcast of 2019
Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad
