Jennifer Aniston wins big at 2019 People's Choice Awards, here's complete list

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 11 (ANI): With Jennifer Aniston taking home the People's Icon of 2019 Award and Gwen Stefani accepting the Fashion Icon trophy among others, the E! People's Choice Awards 2019 took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Sunday.

The event honours some fan favourites in the field of entertainment including -- films, television, music and more and this year's show was opened by 'Tony Stark' aka Robert Downey Jr. who presented the Comedy Act of 2019 Award to Kevin Hart, reported E! News.

Here's a complete index of who won in which category:

People's Champion Award

Pink

Fashion Icon Award

Gwen Stefani

People's Icon of 2019

Jennifer Aniston

Movie of 2019

Avengers: Endgame

Comedy Movie of 2019

Murder Mystery

Action Movie of 2019

Avengers: Endgame

Drama Movie of 2019

After

Family Movie of 2019

Aladdin

Male Movie Star of 2019

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame

Female Movie Star of 2019

Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Drama Movie Star of 2019

Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart

Comedy Movie Star of 2019

Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date

Action Movie Star of 2019

Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Animated Movie Star of 2019

Beyonce, The Lion King

Show of 2019

Stranger Things

Drama Show of 2019

Stranger Things

Comedy Show of 2019

The Big Bang Theory

Reality Show of 2019

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Competition Show of 2019

America's Got Talent

Male TV Star of 2019

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Female TV Star of 2019

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Drama TV Star of 2019

Zendaya, Euphoria

Comedy TV Star of 2019

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Daytime Talk Show of 2019

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Nighttime Talk Show of 2019

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Competition Contestant of 2019

Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette

Reality Star of 2019

Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Bingeworthy Show of 2019

Outlander

Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2019

Shadowhunters

Male Artist of 2019

Shawn Mendes

Female Artist of 2019

Billie Eilish

Group of 2019

BLACKPINK

Song of 2019

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, "Senorita"

Album of 2019

Taylor Swift, Lover

Country Artist of 2019

Blake Shelton

Latin Artist of 2019

Becky G

Music Video of 2019

BLACKPINK, "Kill This Love"

Concert Tour of 2019

BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK 2019 World

Social Star of 2019

David Dobrik

Beauty Influencer of 2019

Bretman Rock

Social Celebrity of 2019

Ellen DeGeneres

Comedy Act of 2019

Kevin Hart

Style Star of 2019

Harry Styles

Game Changer of 2019

Simone Biles

Pop Podcast of 2019

Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad

(ANI)

