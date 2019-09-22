Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner just proved she's the biggest 'Friends' fan!

ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 09:34 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 22 (ANI): Is there a bigger fan of the beloved sitcom 'Friends' than actor Jennifer Garner? Not according to the star.
The actor just introduced some of her friends and they are none other than Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey, Phoebe, and Gunther!
On the eve of the 25th anniversary of 'Friends', Garner posted a video on Instagram proving that she really is the biggest fan of the NBC sitcom.
It doesn't seem like a big deal at first, because in the video, she's just playing with Legos. But if you look closely, it becomes clear that she's actually playing with the Friends 25th-anniversary special edition Legos set of Central Perk and all the characters.
"Have you met my FRIENDS? I'm pretty sure we've been thick as thieves for 25 years. Not an ad, I bought this because it sparked joy," she captioned the post.
The hilarious video features Garner throwing out all the 'Friends' Easter eggs, quotes, and references as she plays with all the characters. She even blessed her followers' timeline by giving a mini-concert, singing 'Smelly Cat'.
In the video, Garner shows off the characters offering hilarious descriptions along the way.
"Hi, I want to introduce you to my friends," she said, before announcing each of the main characters.
She held up a mini Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) with a small pizza before placing him in his designated seat, a "cranky" Gunther, and a little Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), who she called her best friend.
"Is she still Rachel without this?" Garner asked as she pulled off the character's iconic hairdo for a brief moment. "No."
The next figurine in the line-up was Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), who Garner noted was dressed in miniature suspenders. Garner smiled widely and then placed her next to Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), in a "nice little bit of foreshadowing."
Garner then put Ross (David Schwimmer) in his place before coming to the final character, Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow). The best part of the video? Garner singing her own rendition of Buffay's memorable 'Smelly Cat' and voicing various characters' famous dialogues, including Joey's familiar 'How you doin'?' line.
Many celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow and Kat Dennings chimed in.
"Oh my god you make my life," Paltrow commented.
"Oh my god. I love you," Dennings added.
Starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, the beloved sitcom ran for 10 seasons on NBC between 1994-2004. It followed the story of six friends in their 20s and 30s who live in Manhattan, New York City.
Cox, Schwimmer, LeBlanc, and Kudrow, all shared the same throwback picture featuring the cast of the show on their Instagram accounts in honour of the sitcom's anniversary recently. Their posts were accompanied by the same statement, "Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago. We might be in different places, but we are connected." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 06:48 IST

Miley, Kaitlynn not in romantic relationship anymore: Source

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): American singer Miley Cyrus and actor Kaitlynn Carter who were stealing the limelight with their PDA's and linking rumours have decided to call it off.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 06:14 IST

Kevin Hart may face lawsuit over car accident

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): American actor Kevin Hart who sustained injuries in a recent car crash might face a lawsuit over the incident.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 05:45 IST

Julianne Hough gets vocal about how husband Brooks Laich supports her

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): Giving some major relationship goals, American singer Julianne Hough recently spoke about doting husband Brooks Laich and how he supports her in every situation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 05:12 IST

Jonathan Van Ness says 'he is HIV Positive'

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): American podcaster Jonathan Van Ness opened up about being diagnosed with HIV when he was 25.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 04:34 IST

Google honours mountaineer Junko Tabei with doodle on her 80th birthday

New Delhi (India), Sept 22 (ANI): Google on Sunday honoured Junko Tabei, the first Japanese woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest, on her 80th birthday with a cool animated doodle.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 03:43 IST

Kim Kardashian remembers her late father by taking look at old...

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): American beauty star Kim Kardashian took a trip down memory lane and remembered her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 03:39 IST

Taylor Swift cancels Melbourn Cup performance after facing...

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): America pop-star Taylor Swift has cancelled her performance at the 2019 Melbourne Cup after receiving backlash from animal rights activists.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 02:53 IST

Bollywood fraternity pours in wishes for team 'Gully Boy'

New Delhi (India), Sept 22 (ANI): As soon as Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gully Boy' gets selected as India's official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards, wishes from a lot of people from the Bollywood fraternity poured in for the entire team for the feat.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 22:31 IST

Alia Bhatt prays for 'Gully Boy' winning the Oscars!

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Alia Bhatt is overwhelmed and excited as her film 'Gully Boy' has been picked as India's official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 21:46 IST

It's a proud moment: Ranveer Singh on 'Gully Boy's Oscar entry

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): As Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' was announced as India's official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards on Saturday, Ranveer Singh said the moment is a "proud" one for everyone associated with the film.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 20:59 IST

Jonathan Cheban admits to liking Tristan Thompson despite...

Washington DC [USA], Sept 21 (ANI): Even though Tristan Thompson betrayed the Kardashians, close family friend Jonathan Cheban admits to liking his "vibe".

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 20:32 IST

Twitterverse goes gaga as 'Gully Boy' becomes India's Oscar entry

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): After Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Gully Boy' was announced as India's official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards, netizens praised the film's team on microblogging site Twitter.

Read More
iocl