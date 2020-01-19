Jennifer Garner, Sophie Turner to join list of presenters for 2020 SAG Awards

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 19 (ANI): Sophie Turner, Pedro Pascal, Jennifer Garner, and Steve Buscemi are the additional names joining a star-studded lineup of presenters for this year's 26th annual Screen Actors Guild awards.

Scarlett Johansson, who got a nod to the nomination list for both 'Marriage Story' and 'Jojo Rabbit' also figures in the list of presenters.

Actors nominated for 'Bombshell' - Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, and Charlize Theron are the other names in the list of presenters, reported People magazine.

The lineup will also feature nominees Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Taron Egerton (Rocketman), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag).

Additionally, Leonardo DiCaprio is up for a special honour of presenting Robert DeNiro with the SAG Life Achievement Award.

The awards will be presented on January 19 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. (ANI)