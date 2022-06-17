Jennifer Hudson's talk show to launch in September with 'Ellen' team

Washington [US], June 17 (ANI): Emmy award-winning producer Jennifer Hudson is coming with her new talk show called 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' launching on September 12. Apparently, her forthcoming syndicated talk show is getting a leadership injection from 'The Ellen Show.'

The new talk show will be available for streaming in more than 95 per cent of the country and is set to be steered by Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Corey Palent. The trio have been the driving force of Ellen DeGeneres' syndicated show, which recently said farewell to its host after a nearly 20-year run. The trio will serve as showrunners on The Jennifer Hudson Show, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Connelly and Lassner have also each inked an overall deal with Warner Bros as a part of their deal for the show. Such other unscripted shows would also be developed by Unscripted TV.



The Hollywood Reporter says that Hudson, Lisa Kasteler Calio, Graehme Morphy and Walter Williams III will also executive produce alongside Connelly, Lassner and Palent, while Shani Black (Red Table Talk) will serve as co-executive producer.

"I've worked with Mary, Andy and Corey across multiple shows for the past nine years, and I'm thrilled that we're able to keep them in the family because they are truly the best in the business. With Jennifer's incredible talents, and the addition of Lisa, Graehme, Walter and Shani to the producing team, I know this show is going to be fantastic and I'm excited for what's to come," said Mike Darnell, president, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television.

Distributed by Warner Bros, Domestic TV Distribution, 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' will air on Fox Television Stations, Hearst Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group, TEGNA, Nexstar Media Group, Scripps Media, and Gray Media Group, among other station groups. While the series will be filmed in Los Angeles, Warner Bros. will produce alongside Telepictures.



Connelly and Lassner had served as executive producers of The Ellen Show since it began in 2003, as the show went on to earn 22 Daytime Emmy Awards and ran for 19 seasons. (ANI)

