Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence's wedding dress was stored in hotel room before wedding

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 20:47 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 22 (ANI): Actor Jennifer Lawrence did not take things lightly when it came to her designer wedding dress.
The 'Hunger Games' star married art dealer, Cooke Maroney, in a custom Dior creation on Saturday, which came with its own special security measures.
A source told People that the bride wore a design from the French fashion house and it was stored in its own room at the Hotel Viking. According to the source, "the whole design team" flew in the day before the wedding and "held her dress in a private guest room at the Hotel Viking."
"The entire Dior team loaded the dress in the car the morning of the wedding," the source added.
The 29-year-old star exchanged vows with Maroney in front of 150 guests, including Ashley Olsen, Adele, Amy Schumer and Kris Jenner, at the luxurious Belcourt of Newport, a mansion in Newport, Rhode Island that was designed in 1894 by renowned American architect Richard Morris Hunt and is currently owned by Carolyn Rafaelian, CEO of Alex and Ani.
After the wedding, guests partied late into the night and snacked on passed burgers and other offerings from Boston's Baddest Food Truck and Maine-ly Lobstah at the Belcourt. By the time the after-party started around 12:30 a.m., hungry stars headed outside for a snack. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 21:35 IST

Here's why Kate Middleton, Prince William welcomed Camila Cabello

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 22 (ANI): On returning from their five-day Royal tour, Prince William and Kate Middleton hosted some inspirational teenagers at their Kensington Palace home.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 21:32 IST

Justin Bieber's recent post for wife Hailey is taking the...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 22 (ANI): It seems that pop-icon Justin Bieber cannot stop gushing over his wife Haily Baldwin and his recent post is a proof of the same.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 21:08 IST

Here's why Prince William, Charles are concerned about Prince...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 22 (ANI): It seems that Prince Charles and Prince William are really afraid after Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's battle with the press recently.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 20:29 IST

Cody Simpson opens up about his feelings over Miley Cyrus...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 22 (ANI): Rapper Cody Simpson who is currently dating pop-icon Miley Cyrus, recently opened up about how he felt about the singer's romance with Kaitlynn Carter.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 18:37 IST

Here's what Anupam Kher has to say about his 'landmark project'

New Delhi (India), Oct 22 (ANI): For veteran actor Anupam Kher, whose film career spans 35 years, his upcoming flick 'Hotel Mumbai' has given him one of life's biggest learning, to value humanity above all.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 18:29 IST

Trailer of Kesha's new album 'High Road' out!

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 22 (ANI): Kesha, the 'Rainbow' singer released the trailer of her new studio album 'High Road ' on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 17:42 IST

B-town celebs pour in birthday wishes for Parineeti Chopra

New Delhi (India), Oct 22 (ANI): As Parineeti Chopra ringed in her 30th birthday on Tuesday, scores of celebrities stormed the social media with their best wishes for the birthday girl.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 16:56 IST

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan introduces Saiee Manjrekar as 'innocent Khushi'

New Delhi (India), Oct 22 (ANI): Veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee, who is set to mark her Bollywood debut with 'Dabangg 3', looked 'innocent' in the first look poster shared by Salman Khan on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 16:29 IST

'Pagalpanti' trailer promises to be a laughter ride!

New Delhi (India), Oct 22 (ANI): The trailer of John Abraham-starrer 'Pagalpanti' is finally out and is sure to take you on a rib-tickling ride.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 15:54 IST

'Sanju' bags award at Australian International Movie Convention

New Delhi [India] Oct 22 (ANI): Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Sanju' is still creating buzz as the film won the highest-grossing foreign-language Award at the Australian International Movie Convention.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 15:20 IST

B-town wishes Katrina following launch of her beauty line

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Soon after Katrina Kaif launched her exclusive beauty line 'KayByKatrina' Bollywood biggies congratulated the actress.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 14:35 IST

Celebrate accomplishments of the country's women: Deepika...

New Delhi (India), Oct 22 (ANI): Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is the latest to join the bandwagon reverberating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Bharat Ki Laxmi' movement and his call to citizens to outline the achievements of India's 'daughters' on this festival of lights -- Diwali.

Read More
iocl