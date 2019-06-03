Jennifer Lopez, family attend Ariana Grande concert

Washington D.C [U.S.A], June 2 (ANI): American singer Jennifer Lopez and fiance Alex Rodriguez along with daughters Natasha, Ella and Emme, were spotted attending the Ariana Grande concert last night.

The former baseball player's post on Instagram is proof that the family had an absolutely fun time at the Miami concert, according to E Online.

He captioned one video story, "On fire a @arianagrande concert." It looked as if the family was standing behind a sound booth while also enthusiastically dancing along to the music.

"Natasha on fire here," he wrote on another video. Below he added, "20,000 teenagers + Jen and I in building."

At the end of the concert, singer Ariana Grande met and hugged Lopez and the daughters. Which Rodriguez captioned, "Thank you @arianagrande for the most incredible show & for being so kind to the kids!!" he wrote.

Recently, the couple was also spotted attending her kid's school function in Miami.

The new couple was there reportedly, to attend Lopez's and Anthony's 11-year-old son Maximilian David Muniz's recital, reported Daily Mail.

On the very same day, Lopez and Rodriguez attended the graduation ceremony of the latter's daughter Natasha (14). The two were joined by Rodriguez's ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis and her beau Angel Nicolas.

Later in February 2007, Rodriguez found a compatible partner in Lopez and after a long time of 12 years, the two announced their engagement in March 2019. (ANI)