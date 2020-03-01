Jennifer Lopez says her 2020 Oscars snub a 'little bit of letdown'

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 1 (ANI): Jennifer Lopez in a recent conversation with Oprah Winfrey admitted that she was affected by the 2020 Oscars snub. Her performance as a stripper in 'Hustlers' did not get nominated for the 92nd Annual Academy Awards.

"I was sad, I was a little sad because there was a lot of buildup to it," the star told Oprah Winfrey during a sit-down interview Saturday at the Los Angeles stop for Oprah's 2020 Vision Tour, cited The Hollywood Reporter.

"There were so many articles, I got so many good notices -- more than ever in my career -- and there was a lot of 'She's going to get nominated for an Oscar, it's going to happen if it doesn't you're crazy.' I'm reading all the articles going, 'Oh my god, could this happen?' And then it didn't and I was like 'Ouch,' it was a little bit of a letdown" she added.

Addressing her whole team, the 50-year-old star further said that: "I felt like my whole team -- most of my team has been with me for years, 20, 25 years -- and I think they had a lot of hopes on that and they wanted it too, so I felt like I let everyone down a little bit." (ANI)

