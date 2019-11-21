Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johansson and Eddie Murphy to host 'Saturday Night Live' in Dec

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 21 (ANI): Singer Jennifer Lopez, actors Scarlett Johansson and Eddie Murphy are set to host episodes of 'Saturday Night Live' in December.

Lopez, who will headline the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show with Shakira and whose performance in the movie 'Hustlers' is generating Oscar buzz, will host the December 7 episode with rapper DaBaby making his first appearance on the show as the musical guest, reported Fox News.

While Johansson's episode will air on December 14 with former 'One Direction' member Niall Horan set to make his first appearance as a solo musical guest.

Additionally, NBC has revealed that singer Lizzo, who just scooped up the largest number of nominations at the forthcoming Grammys, will be the musical guest for the December 21 episode hosted by Eddie Murphy.

Murphy, who can currently be seen in the Oscar contender 'Dolemite Is My Name,' is returning to the show as a host for the first time since December 21, 1984.

Murphy discussed his time on 'SNL' during his recent 'Variety Studio: Actors on Actors' sit-down with Antonio Banderas.

"They had this 40-year anniversary a few years back, so everybody that was ever on the show was there, and it was this really great night," Murphy said.

"I got this big wave of nostalgia and great feelings and seeing all these other actors that have been on the show. There was such a strong kinship with everybody, I felt like I was at my old high school. I decided, this Christmas, I'm going to go back and host the show. I hope it's funny," Murphy added. (ANI)

