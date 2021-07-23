Jennifer Winget tests positive for COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): Actor Jennifer Winget has contracted the novel coronavirus.

On Thursday, Jennifer took to Instagram to reveal that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, she is asymptomatic and feeling fine.

"Down but not out... YES, It's TRUE! Corona came a-knocking and caught me off guard .. . But know that, I am asymptomatic and feel absolutely fine. So to everyone worried and concerned, don't be! Here to report that I am quarantining, whining and dining and cannot wait to kick back in action," she wrote on Instagram.



Jennifer also thanked her well-wishers.



"A bummer, this, but promise it's only a minor blip, just paused for a bit to emerge stronger, better, healthier and raring to go. Thank you for all your wishes. But Covid aint got nothing on me! Be back sooner than you know. Signing off with hugs and kisses... Or I best, better not," she added.

Jennifer is best known for her roles in TV shows 'Dill Mill Gaye' and 'Beyhadh'. Last year, she also made her digital debut with 'Code M', wherein she essayed the role of a cop. (ANI)

