Poster of 'Hawkeye' (Image courtesy: Twitter)
Poster of 'Hawkeye' (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Jeremy Renner starrer 'Hawkeye' series to introduce Kate Bishop

ANI | Updated: Jul 21, 2019 21:38 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 21 (ANI): The 'Hawkeye' series is officially happening! Kate Bishop (fictional superheroine) didn't show up in 'Avengers: Endgame' but she is coming to the show, which is set to stream on Disney+.
At San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced that actor Jeremy Renner will return to reprise his role as Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the upcoming series, which will also introduce Kate Bishop, reported Entertainment Weekly.
The role of Bishop is yet to be cast. 'Hawkeye' will also look at Barton's time as Ronin, the new alter ego he transitioned to between 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame'.
Marvel also unveiled the official logo of the 'Hawkeye' series on Saturday evening, and it looks extremely similar to the one that graced Fraction and Aja's covers.
Unlike the comic version of Barton, the MCU version has a wife and children. He was seen teaching archery to his daughter Lila in the opening moments of 'Avengers: Endgame' before she was snapped away by Thanos, only to successfully return at the end of the film.
Back in April, Variety had reported that 'Hawkeye' would be "an adventure series in which Hawkeye, aka Clint Barton (Renner), will pass the torch to Kate Bishop", a character in the Marvel Comics who takes up the mantle of Hawkeye after him.
In the comics, Bishop is much younger than Barton. She is also part of a superhero group called the Young Avengers, which sets up a nice mentor-mentee relationship for the upcoming series.
Renner has played the character of Hawkeye in five films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe --2011's 'Thor', 2012's 'The Avengers', 2015's 'Avengers: Age of Ultron', 2016's 'Captain America: Civil War', and 2019's 'Avengers: Endgame'.
The series will be the fourth one in the MCU, alongside 'Falcon and The Winter Soldier', starring Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, 'WandaVision', starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, and Teyonah Parris and 'Loki', starring Tom Hiddleston.
'Hawkeye' is all set to stream on Disney+ in fall 2021. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 20:40 IST

From 'Black Widow' to 'Blade' reboot: Marvel unveils huge slate...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 21 (ANI): Are you ready for Marvel's future movies and series? Marvel Studios' Phase Four of its Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will include 10 movies and Disney+ series when it launches next year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 19:02 IST

Kevin Smith opens up about reuniting with Ben Affleck after fallout

Washington D.C. [USA], July 21 (ANI): After not speaking to each other for almost a decade, actor Ben Affleck and director Kevin Smith reunited.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 17:53 IST

Kiara Advani pens heartfelt note as 'Kabir Singh' completes one...

New Delhi (India), July 21 (ANI): Shahid Kapoor's latest outing 'Kabir Singh' is unstoppable at the box office, even after a month of its release. The film that also stars Kiara Advani, who plays a shy Preeti in the blockbuster, has expressed her gratitude in an emotional note, as the film completes o

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 17:18 IST

Teyonah Parris joins 'Wanda Vision' of Disney Plus

Washington D.C. [USA], July 21 (ANI): American actress Teyonah Parris will soon be seen essaying a role in Disney Plus' 'Wanda Vision' series, announced the makers at Marvel's Comic-con presentation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 16:58 IST

Selena Gomez gives heartfelt speech at cousin's wedding

Washington D.C. [USA], July 21 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Selena Gomez was a sight to behold in black while attending her cousin Priscilla DeLeon's wedding recently.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 16:37 IST

Priyanka Chopra gets trolled for smoking after revealing she...

New Delhi (India), July 21 (ANI): Global icon Priyanka Chopra, who revealed suffering from asthma last year, was seen enjoying a smoke on a yacht with her family as she continued her birthday celebrations.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 15:14 IST

Marvel announces first Asian superhero film 'Shang-Chi and the...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 21 (ANI): For all the Asian Marvel fans, there is now a reason to cheer. During the Comic-con panel on Saturday, Marvel studios announced their upcoming feature 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' which will witness the first superhero of Asian descent.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 14:48 IST

Kim Kardashian on the sweet bond her sons share

Washington D.C. [USA], July 21 (ANI): Reality TV star Kim Kardashian seems to be in awe of the bond her sons Saint and Psalm West share with each other.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 14:22 IST

Chris Cornell's wife remembers him on his 55th birth anniversary

Washington D.C. [USA], July 21 (ANI): Vicky Cornell paid an effusive tribute to her late husband and singer Chris Cornell on his 55th birth anniversary on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 14:00 IST

A smitten Joe Jonas calls wifey 'stunning' in post honeymoon photo

Washington D.C. [USA], July 21 (ANI): Looks like singer Joe Jonas can't have enough of actor Sophie Turner with whom he tied the knot last month in France.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 13:47 IST

Angelina Jolie confirms her casting in 'The Eternals' at Comic Con

Washington D.C. [USA], July 21 (ANI): Comic-Con 2019 got an extra shot of glamour as Oscar winner Angelina Jolie graced the Hall H stage on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 13:42 IST

Cameron Boyce's mother opens up about his death

Washington D.C. [USA], July 21 (ANI): Days after the demise of her son Cameron Boyce, his mother Libby Boyce opened up about losing the 20-year-old.

Read More
iocl