Jeremy Renner starrer 'Hawkeye' series to introduce Kate Bishop

Washington D.C. [USA], July 21 (ANI): The 'Hawkeye' series is officially happening! Kate Bishop (fictional superheroine) didn't show up in 'Avengers: Endgame' but she is coming to the show, which is set to stream on Disney+.

At San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced that actor Jeremy Renner will return to reprise his role as Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the upcoming series, which will also introduce Kate Bishop, reported Entertainment Weekly.

The role of Bishop is yet to be cast. 'Hawkeye' will also look at Barton's time as Ronin, the new alter ego he transitioned to between 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame'.

Marvel also unveiled the official logo of the 'Hawkeye' series on Saturday evening, and it looks extremely similar to the one that graced Fraction and Aja's covers.

Unlike the comic version of Barton, the MCU version has a wife and children. He was seen teaching archery to his daughter Lila in the opening moments of 'Avengers: Endgame' before she was snapped away by Thanos, only to successfully return at the end of the film.

Back in April, Variety had reported that 'Hawkeye' would be "an adventure series in which Hawkeye, aka Clint Barton (Renner), will pass the torch to Kate Bishop", a character in the Marvel Comics who takes up the mantle of Hawkeye after him.

In the comics, Bishop is much younger than Barton. She is also part of a superhero group called the Young Avengers, which sets up a nice mentor-mentee relationship for the upcoming series.

Renner has played the character of Hawkeye in five films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe --2011's 'Thor', 2012's 'The Avengers', 2015's 'Avengers: Age of Ultron', 2016's 'Captain America: Civil War', and 2019's 'Avengers: Endgame'.

The series will be the fourth one in the MCU, alongside 'Falcon and The Winter Soldier', starring Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, 'WandaVision', starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, and Teyonah Parris and 'Loki', starring Tom Hiddleston.

'Hawkeye' is all set to stream on Disney+ in fall 2021. (ANI)

