Jessica Simpson (image courtesy, Instagram)
Jessica Simpson shares picture of postpartum ankles post pregnancy

ANI | Updated: Jun 19, 2019 18:27 IST

Washington D.C. [U.S.A], June 19 (ANI): Jessica Simpson recently showed off her postpartum ankles after her swollen feet during pregnancy in January.
"I spy... my ankles!!!!" the 38-year-old fashion designer captioned the picture. The picture was clicked while she was in bed, featuring her bare legs.
Many celebs came in support of the actor.
Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis wrote, "Killer [legs] mama! #inspiration," while Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kylie Richards added, "They're back!"
When she was pregnant in January, Simpson asked her Instagram followers to help her with swollen feet.
"Any remedies?" she captioned an upload of her left foot then.
The actor even shared a throwback shot of her legs in denim shorts and wedge sandals as part of the "ten-year challenge."
Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, who already share Maxwell, 7, and Ace, 5, welcomed their newborn Birdie in March. "We are so happy and proud to announce the birth of our perfect daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson,"
She honoured the former professional football player with a sweet Father's Day tribute. "Anyone that knows my husband Eric would agree that he is hands down the best Father in the world," Simpson captioned a monochrome picture of the athlete.
"Happy Father's Day baby! Thank you for always putting love first. This family of 5 loves you with all of our hearts," she concluded.
The couple tied the knot in July 2014 in California with Maxwell and Drew at their side. They got engaged in 2010 after nine months of dating, but put their wedding on hold twice -- once when they welcomed their elder daughter, and again six months later when US Weekly broke the news that the "Irresistible" singer was pregnant with her second child. (ANI)

iocl