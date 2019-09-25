Jessica Simpson sheds 100 pounds post pregnancy

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Singer-actor Jessica Simpson has dropped incredible 100 pounds nearly six months after giving birth to her third child.

"6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240)," the pop star captioned the picture of her on Instagram as she flaunted her slim figure in a long black dress paired with matching boots and sunglasses.

"My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder," she wrote further. It was with the help of celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak that she managed to shed pounds after the delivery.

"Beyond proud of this incredible woman. Been working together for over 12 years and she's always the most warm, sweet, polite, and respectful person in the world," Harley shared on Instagram.

"And on top of it all, after being nonstop pregnant for as long as I can remember, she's down 100 pounds and looks younger today than she was when we met. Shout out to the awesome @sydneyliebes #fitclients #jessicasimpson," she added.

In March, Simpson welcomed her third child with husband Eric Johnson. The couple's new arrival joined their daughter Maxwell Drew and son Ace Knute.

Since then, the family enjoyed a summer vacation to Maui, celebrated Eric's 40th birthday and kick off a brand-new school year. (ANI)