'Jethalal' trends on Twitter after Ruturaj Gaikwad slams seven sixes in an over

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Social media users on Monday, started trending 'Jethalal' after Indian cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed seven sixes in an over in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match.

In the 49th over of the match bowled by Shiva Singh, Gaikwad went ballistic and smashed him for 6,6,6+No Ball,6,6,6,6. This is a total of 43 runs.

Gaikwad finished with the score unbeaten 220* in 159 balls, with 10 fours and 16 sixes.

After his excellent knock, fans started showering the Indian batsmen with congratulatory messages, meanwhile, some users compared Ruturaj's seven sixes knock with the fictional character Jethahal's 50-run knock in just one over.

Fans joked that despite his efforts, he couldn't able to beat Jethalal's self-proclaimed record.

Jethalal is a fictional character played by Dilip Joshi in the hit comedy show 'Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasma'.

During one of the episodes, Jethalal had claimed that he had smashed 50 runs in an over and when asked to explain how he had claimed that he had smashed two sixes on two no-balls as well.

Take a look at some of the hilarious memes:

Indian premier league team, Rajasthan Royals took to their Twitter and wrote, "Leaked: Ruturaj Gaikwad's mid-innings interview."

43 runs in an over is also officially the joint-highest number of runs scored in an over in cricket. In 2018-19 in New Zealand's domestic Ford Trophy competition, Central Districts' Willem Ludick was hit for 43 runs in an over too by Northern Districts batters. He was hit for 4,6nb,6nb,6,1,6,6,6 in one of his overs. (ANI)