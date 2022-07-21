Jhalak Dikhhla Ja 10: Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Dheeraj Dhoopar in starry line-up for dance show

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): After a hiatus of 5 years, one of the most popular dance reality shows 'Jhalak Dikhhla Ja' is returning to TV screens.

As per a source, Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Niti Taylor and Paras Kalnawat are confirmed to showcase their dancing skills on the upcoming show.

Nia is best known for featuring in TV shows such as 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', 'Jamai Raja' and 'Naagin'. She gained more popularity when was declared the third sexiest Asian woman in 2016.



Dheeraj has won many hearts with his acting stint on 'Kundali Bhagya'.



Niti rose to fame with her role in MTV's 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan'.





Speaking about Paras Kalnawat, he is known for his role in 'Anupama'.



Reportedly, Lasith Malinga, Harbajan Singh, Hina Khan, B Praak, Sumeet Vyas, Tony Kakkar and Ali Asgar have been approached to be a part of the reality show.

On the judging panel, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi have come on board.

Excited to be a part of the show, Madhuri said, "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is a huge platform for all the celebrities to connect with their fans and showcase their unseen dance avatars. I have witnessed many non-dancers evolve into great dancers on the show and have an incredible transformation journey. Having judged four seasons in the past, this show holds a very special place in my heart, and it feels like a homecoming to me. With Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi joining in, it is going to be a house on fire, and I am eagerly looking forward to it."

"Nothing gives me more joy than to be a part of a show that is a one-stop destination for impeccable dance, glamour, and entertainment. 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' has been one of the most beloved dance reality shows of our country. It is my first reality show as a judge and has been a huge part of my television journey. I am excited to return on this show and join Madhuri and Nora on the judges' panel. Brace yourselves, as this upcoming season promises to flood your screens with fabulous performances and endless entertainment," Karan said.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 is most likely to premiere in September. (ANI)

